Complaint alleges jail failed to protect inmate from violent cellmate

PHOENIX — A complaint has been filed by the family of Darshaquise Duran against the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in response to Duran's killing by his cellmate, Muhammad Toure.

ABC15 first reported in 2025 about Toure's violent past, including a guilty plea for aggravated assault for an attack on a different cellmate months before killing Duran.

The complaint alleges several inmates heard the attack inside the cell and tried to warn MCSO detention officers, but detention officers described not witnessing an emergency situation.

The complaint lists Sheriff Jerry Sheridan, who had not taken office as Sheriff at the time of the attack on Darshaquise Small Duran.

“He was so amazing. He was caring, loving, compassionate. He loved me so much,” Duran’s mother, Thelma, previously told ABC15. “He had so many dreams.”

Thelma said Duran was an aspiring musician but battled depression and addiction issues. He moved away from his family in Texas, landing in and out of homelessness in Arizona. He was arrested several times on drug and theft charges.

Duran was arrested with his brother for allegedly stealing cigarettes from a Phoenix convenience store. Court records indicate the brothers fought the store attendant during the theft and both faced charges of aggravated robbery.

Their mom helped turn them in. Court records show Thelma told police she was “saddened to see that her sons were involved with a police matter but was willing to assist with the investigation as she stated that they were homeless and using drugs and needed to get off the street.”

Thelma told ABC15 she thought she wouldn’t have to worry about her sons' safety in custody.

“I was relieved because I was like ‘ok he’s in jail now, he’s going to be ok, he’s safe.’ But I guess I was wrong,” Thelma said. “ The jail did not protect him. He was not safe in jail.”

Duran’s cellmate for his final 10 days of life in the 4th Avenue Jail was Muhammad Toure. According to court records, Toure told investigators he choked Duran until he passed out and then tried to hang him inside the cell. When that didn’t work, he put Duran's unconscious head in the cell’s toilet and stepped on it. Toure allegedly told investigators the Dec. 29, 2024, attack lasted “about an hour.”

Duran was taken to the hospital and died on Jan. 2, 2025. He was 28. His mother could only recognize his body by his tattoo.

