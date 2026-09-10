Grand Canyon flooding: Water donations needed as community recovers

GRAND CANYON — Nearly two weeks after devastating flooding ripped through the Grand Canyon, there is a call to action for water donations as the community works to recover.

The flooding knocked out 40% of the infrastructure and regular water delivery to the South Rim. A temporary solution is expected to come sooner than originally anticipated — news that Mindy Riesenberg, with the Grand Canyon Conservancy, the nonprofit partner of the park, says is a relief.

“I was very happy to hear that that was a huge relief because that means visitors can have the experience they can have at the park it also means our fabulous Grand Canyon community can go back to living their lives and in a normal way. People have families up there. There are children there's a school so we have to think about that. I don't think a lot of people realize that," Riesenberg said.

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For those planning a visit — and many are still making the trip, Riesenberg says visitors should bring their own water. She says water is available in the town outside the park. However, the nearly 2,000 people living in Grand Canyon Village are being asked to conserve.

During the Dragon Bravo Fire, the Grand Canyon Conservancy began hosting community dinners to support those impacted. The group has resumed those dinners, with hundreds in attendance. The next one is happening Thursday night.

She says water donations are needed for those living there. To connect with the group, click here.