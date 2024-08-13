Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Arizona tribe wants feds to replace electrical transmission line after a 21-hour power outage

Other Native American tribes grapple with longstanding infrastructure deficiencies, including electricity, running water and broadband access
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
APS SRP Electricity power pole generic 2.png
Posted
and last updated

SAN CARLOS APACHE RESERVATION, AZ — San Carlos Apache Chairman Terry Rambler wants answers after the northern half of the reservation in southeastern Arizona was without electricity for nearly a day after a storm blew down a major electrical transmission line.

“This kind of electrical failure is usually equated with developing countries, not the United States,” Rambler said in a statement Monday.

Tribal officials say the transmission line fails routinely and leaves residents and businesses without power — sometimes for days. The power outage Saturday disrupted mobile phone service, shut down two community wells and forced the hospital to use a backup generator, the tribe said.

A tribal emergency response team set up a shelter and provided water and ice to residents before power was restored early Sunday afternoon.

Rambler said the tribe repeatedly has asked federal authorities to replace the transmission line and create better access to it.

He's scheduled to meet with Interior Secretary Debra Haaland in Washington next month to talk about funding solutions to prevent future outages, he said.

The transmission line, in a remote area between Coolidge Dam and Winkelman, dates back to 1924 when the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs established the San Carlos Irrigation Project to provide electricity to residents on and off the reservation, and irrigation water and pumping to private landowners.

Other Native American tribes grapple with longstanding infrastructure deficiencies, including electricity, running water and broadband access.

RELATED ABC15 COVERAGE
A closer look at infrastructure issues on the Navajo Nation Asked & answered: ABC15 takes your questions to Navajo Nation leaders ABC15 follows up with Navajo officials about electricity, solar concerns Light Up Navajo Project aims to connect more families to power grid Tribal leaders lobby AZ's congressional delegation to get water rights signed

The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Indian Energy has been working with tribes on funding projects aimed at making their existing systems more resilient and transitioning to clean energy. Between 2010 and 2022, the office invested over $120 million in more than 210 energy projects across the U.S.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen