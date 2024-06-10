Navajo and other tribal leaders lobby Arizona's congressional delegation to get water rights signed

Tribal leaders from across Arizona recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to ask Arizona's Congressional delegation to help them approve a landmark water rights agreement.

Navajo, Hopi, and San Juan Southern Paiute leaders met with Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema (I) and Mark Kelly (D) as well as a number of House Representatives to discuss an historic agreement between the tribes, which would give them rights to Colorado River water and do a number of other things at the same time, like fund a large pipeline project from Lake Powell, according to the Associated Press.

If it goes through, the water rights agreement would be the most expensive one approved by Congress, carrying a price tag of $5 billion, according to the AP.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti did a Zoom interview with Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren and Navajo Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley while they were still in our nation's capitol to discuss how those meetings went and what was accomplished.

"I think one of the important things is to have a unified front from the Hopi Tribe, along with ourselves and the San Juan Pauite, to make sure we fight for water for northern Arizona," explains President Nygren. "Because if you can combine the three tribes, we represent more than a third of the state and really bringing water to some communities who have wanted water for decades."

Navajo Nation Council

"We are 100 years into our government and really thinking about claiming what is ours," says Speaker Curley. "And that includes both ground and surface water and not only are we doing this for the next 5-10 years, but this is for the next 100 years."

According to the latest estimates, roughly 40% of homes on the Navajo Nation do not have running water.

For the Navajo Nation specifically, a spokesperson for the Navajo Nation Council tells ABC15 the agreement would mean 44,700 acre-feet of water per year of the Arizona allocation from the Upper Basin Colorado, as well as other allocations from aquifers.

Sources say Congress could take up discussing the agreement as soon as this week. Count on ABC15 to keep you posted on what's ultimately decided.