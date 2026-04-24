Arizona SNAP food assistance program continues trend, loses thousands of participants in March

PHOENIX — Arizona's food assistance program continues to shed participants at a staggering pace.

A newly released report from the Department of Economic Security shows 449,478 people received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in March. That is a drop of nearly 36,000 people in just one month, or just over 7 percent.

Watch the video above for a full breakdown of the data, including how the 12-month decline is impacting children across the state.

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