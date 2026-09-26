Arizona Crime Uncovered: Two major Valley cases have hearings next week 

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Two major Valley cases have upcoming hearings that the ABC15 Investigators are tracking.

This month, Talyn Vigil was arrested for a third time while out of custody on bond awaiting trial in the Preston Lord murder case.

Preston, 16, was attacked and beaten while leaving a 2023 Queen Creek Halloween party. Seven people were arrested, and just one has taken a plea agreement.

Five of the six remaining defendants, including Vigil, have bonded out and are currently on house arrest and GPS monitoring.

Days later, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed a petition to revoke Vigil’s release. This was the second time MCAO has filed this type of request.

Arizona Crime Uncovered is an ABC15 series dedicated to raising awareness for victims still waiting for justice and providing an in-depth look at ongoing cases. Each episode breaks down the timeline of a case, its current status, and any assistance needed from the community. Learn more here.

The first was denied by the judge presiding over the murder case, Judge Sam Myers.

Why did he deny it, and what are the legal arguments that could be brought up in court?

We took questions our team received from the public to Valley attorney Josh Kolsrud.

Kolsrud is not apart of this case and previously served as a prosecutor here in Arizona.

He explained, legally, the process of revoking someone’s release can be a difficult battle.

“It’s just the judge and the prosecution, they are constrained by what the law says,” said Kolsrud. “Because in our constitution, the Arizona constitution, it presumes that somebody should be released under the least onerous conditions possible.”

He said one focus in court will likely be if Vigil is considered a “substantial” danger and that burden can be difficult to prove.

Koslrud said if Vigil had new felony accusations, the process would be very different.

According to court documents, MCAO and pretrial services both believe the 20-year-old’s release should be revoked.

Kolsrud said that’s “huge” for their argument in court.

Pretrial services is a division under the Maricopa County Adult Probation Department and oversees Vigil's release while awaiting trial.

The judge will also be taking into account the thoughts of Preston’s family.

"A judge has to consider the views of the victims," said Kolsrud. "And if they're there in person and they are, you know, giving an emotionally impactful statement, the judge might be swayed by that. That could be enough to cross this over the finish line for revocation."

Kolsrud said Judge Myers could also change Vigil's release conditions by putting a higher bond in place or even more restrictions.

Vigil will be back in court Oct. 1 at 11:00 a.m. for oral arguments.

When these arguments played out in the spring, Judge Myers did not make a decision the same day.

FIGHTING EXTRADITION

The other case ABC15 is closely monitoring involved the arrest of a now former Glendale police commander, Jay O’Neill.

O'Neill, 54, was arrested by the Arizona Department of Public Safety earlier this month at State Farm Stadium on an out-of-state warrant. A Glendale police spokesperson confirmed the agency assisted in the apprehension of O'Neill, adding he is no longer employed by the city.

Court records out of Jackson County, North Carolina, show indictments for two cases — a combined six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the documents, O'Neill received multiple photos and a video involving a naked 15-year-old girl engaged in sexual activity. The alleged crimes happened in Dec. 2025. The indictments say the defendant knew the material's character and content.

ABC15 has called and emailed the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina asking for additional details of its investigation and how deputies identified O'Neill as their suspect.

A judge set a $75,000 cash bond at O'Neill's first court appearance in Arizona, and set a hearing on Sept. 28.

O’Neill in court chose to have a hearing and fight his extradition to the east coast.

ABC15 is anticipating learning more about the allegations against O’Neill at the hearing Monday.