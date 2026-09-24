Preston Lord’s family marks what would have been his 19th birthday, fights to end teen violence

CHANDER, AZ — Preston Lord would have turned 19 on Wednesday.

Instead, his family marked his birthday with cake and balloons; a celebration of a young life that was also filled with grief.

“More than anything I’m beaming with pride for my son today,” Nicholas Lord, Preston’s father, said.

Preston’s family gathered alongside community members Wednesday for Preston Lord Day, remembering the kid he was.

“I'm remembering the kind soul that he was, and all the funny things he said. And he liked to sing in the car,” Nicholas Lord said, pausing as he became emotional. “No matter what, he loved everyone.”

Preston was 16 when he was attacked and beaten while leaving a Halloween party in Queen Creek in 2023. He died two days later.

His stepmother, Melissa Ciconte, said the loss continues to shape their family.

“Our family dynamics are changed forever. We don't have Preston. We have an empty bedroom, that you know, we still say goodnight to him every night,” Ciconte said.

Seven people were charged with murder in Lord’s death. One has taken a plea agreement.

Jacob Meisner is set to be the first defendant to go to trial, now scheduled for November.

Last week, another defendant, Talyn Vigil, was arrested for the third time while out of custody awaiting trial.

“I feel that if people have violated their probation, that there should be consequences for that as well,” Nicholas Lord said.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has filed a petition seeking to revoke Vigil’s release and keep him in custody until his trial.

Community advocate Bridget Vega said the continued legal developments have been difficult for those who have followed the case.

“It hurts and sad to hear them still say, even for the current violations, it wasn't my fault. At some point, accountability has to stick,” Vega said.

For Ciconte, justice would mean full accountability.

“He doesn't have a voice to speak up for himself anymore, and so we're that voice to hold his assailants responsible, and also to get the message that this can happen to anybody's child,” she said.

For Preston’s father, what justice would ultimately look like is harder to put into words.

“I wish I knew,” Nicholas Lord said.

But Preston Lord Day is focused on what happens outside the courtroom.

“His voice and story has created not just local change, but this story has reached national headlines,” Vega said.

For Preston’s family and community advocates, that means getting families involved, collaborating on tools for police, and working to put a stop to teen violence.

“Preston kind of catapulted the youth violence issues that are going on in the state,” Ciconte said. “And brought recognition that, hey this is not okay, we need to do something for our kids, things are getting out of hand."

The hope is that the next family never has to stand where Preston’s family stands today.

“To me accountability’s very important," Nicholas Lord said. "But I hope no one ever else has to get to the point that I'm in right now.”