Arizona Crime Uncovered: The stories behind 'The Empty Chair Project’

PHOENIX, Arizona — As the holiday season approaches, Arizona families affected by unsolved homicides and missing persons cases gathered outside the state Capitol, setting out empty chairs for their loved ones.

Organizers called the silent protest "The Empty Chair Project".

Arizona Crime Uncovered is an ABC15 series dedicated to raising awareness for victims still waiting for justice and providing an in-depth look at ongoing cases. Each episode breaks down the timeline of a case, its current status, and any assistance needed from the community. Learn more here.

Now, in a new episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered, ABC15 is sharing more from our conversations with families still awaiting justice.

The five interviews detail cases from all over the Valley.

Everyone at the protest called for more resources and attention for cold, unsolved and missing persons cases.

People honored at event included Detrick Stanford, Savannah Walker, Rachel Hansen, Alyssa Romine-Olson, Destiny McClain, Loretta Lynn, Alissa Turney, Nick Cordova, Daniel Robinson and Josiah Brisco.

ABC15 is in the process of reaching out to the agencies investigating these cases, hoping to get an update.