Search for scientist gone missing in Arizona in 2021 continues in the desert

BUCKEYE, AZ — Around 100 volunteers gathered in the Arizona desert Saturday to continue the search for Daniel Robinson.

Daniel, a geologist and scientist, disappeared from a work site in the area in June 2021.

Detectives found his Jeep crashed into a ravine nearly a month later, about four miles from where he was last seen, with his clothes and his belongings at the crash site, but no body.

“I really appreciate it, from the bottom of my heart," David Robinson, Daniel's dad said to the search group.

Many of the volunteers have searched with David before, hoping this time the search will lead to closure.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

“I hope that David can get some answers, whatever that is for him," Gina Hullum said. "Just out here to support him in any way we can.”

Nearly four years after Daniel’s disappearance, David says the searches now are different than when they first started.

“We’re not looking for Daniel out here running around. We are looking for remains.”

So the search resumes. Volunteers line up a few feet apart in the desert and walk in unison, then flagging anything out of the ordinary, like bones and electronics.

They place flags next to these spots so other volunteers can come take pictures and document their locations to be investigated by law enforcement.

ABC15

Also here in Arizona helping with the effort on the search is Joe Petito. His daughter Gabby's missing persons and subsequent murder case gained national attention in 2021.

Since then, he has worked to help other families with missing loved ones to get attention and answers for their cases.

“It’s the worst uncontrollable feeling you can imagine," Petito said. "I don’t wish it on anybody, that’s why we are out here today, to try and get answers for David and Daniel.”

If you would help in the search for Daniel, click here.