Father of missing geologist says evidence points to foul play

BUCKEYE, AZ — In 2021, a young Arizona geologist vanished in Buckeye, miles from his work site.

Years later, Daniel Robinson's father hasn't given up hope of finding him, telling ABC15 that new evidence suggests foul play.

The then 24-year-old was last seen in the Buckeye desert, and now more than two years later the question remains: what happened to Daniel Robinson?

"Where's Daniel? Where's my son," said David Robinson II.

These are questions David Robinson II asks himself every day.

"I've been out there for two years. Still searching for Daniel. Still putting out information. Doing everything I can to find him," he told ABC15.

Daniel, a geologist and scientist, disappeared from a work site in the Buckeye desert in June 2021.

Detectives found his jeep crashed into a ravine nearly a month later, about four miles from where he was last seen, with his clothes and his belongings at the crash site.

"Anytime you come around Daniel, he's a person that will bring joy and happiness into your life. He liked to be in tune with nature. He liked to hike. And Arizona was one of his favorite states, because hey, he's a geologist," said Daniel’s father.

While Buckeye PD says there aren't any updates in this case, David says otherwise.

"Because of my own independent investigation, I was able to go a little bit further with what my investigator at the time found in Daniel's apartment," said David.

David says later, the Tempe Police Department did an investigation of their own on all electronics inside Daniel's apartment.

"In that report, I had discovered someone was in his apartment after Daniel went missing," he told ABC15.

He adds that a key piece of evidence was on his son's computer.

"Danny had just been building that computer a few days before he went missing. And we did find evidence of someone doing searches, going through his computer. After June 23 of 2021, when my son went missing. We put all of those things together and that suggests some form of foul play and we need to get to the bottom of it," said David.

Buckeye police tell ABC5 digital forensics show no indication of foul play.

Through it all David remains hopeful of being reunited with his son and urges law enforcement to continue pursuing Daniel's case so it doesn't go cold.

"How can a parent stop searching for their child? We gotta keep on going,” he told ABC15.

There is a $10,000.00 reward for anyone with information leading to his whereabouts.