Timeline shows efforts since geologist Daniel Robinson went missing in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The search continues for Daniel Robinson, who was originally reported missing on June 23.

Since his disappearance, crews have conducted several searches around Robinson's job site in the Buckeye area, which has led to the discovery of his Jeep

On Wednesday, Buckeye police officials released a timeline of updates on the search for Robinson since his disappearance.

Take a look at the timeline below for events following the disappearance of Daniel Robinson.

Additionally, police released a few summary findings in the collision report for Robinson's Jeep.

The findings included that the Jeep, which was discovered in a ravine a few miles away from Robinson's job site, had been in a rollover crash.

Following the crash, the vehicle experienced more than 40 ignition cycles. It's unclear if those attempts to start the Jeep were from the driver or occurred during the towing and recovery process.