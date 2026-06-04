A-10 extension won't save Arizona's Warthog mission, Air Force says

PHOENIX — The Air Force says the A-10 Warthog will remain in service through fiscal year 2030, but newly released numbers obtained by ABC15 show the aircraft's supporting infrastructure will largely disappear years before the final jet leaves the inventory.

While the extension keeps the iconic close air support aircraft flying longer than previously planned, Air Combat Command confirms the force will continue to shrink, and several key programs are still scheduled to close.

ABC15's Craig McKee heads to the range to see one of the final flights in Southern Arizona as the pilots and the planes prepare to fly out of Davis Monthan forever.

In a series of questions submitted to Air Combat Command, I asked how many A-10s would remain operational under the extension, whether new pilots would continue to be trained, if the A-10 Weapons School would remain active, and whether test and evaluation capabilities would be restored.

The answers reveal a force that will continue flying through the end of the decade, but without a pipeline for new pilots, a dedicated Weapons School program, or active-duty test and evaluation capacity.

A-10 Drawdown Timeline (According to Air Combat Command)

Fiscal Year 2026



The formal A-10 training pipeline ends.

The 357th Fighter Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is scheduled to inactivate.

at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is scheduled to inactivate. The A-10 Weapons School at Nellis Air Force Base transitions to other weapon systems and will no longer serve as an A-10 Weapons School.

The A-10C division of the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base is scheduled to inactivate.

at Nellis Air Force Base is scheduled to inactivate. No plans exist to restore active-duty A-10 test and evaluation capability.

Fiscal Years 2027-2028



Moody Air Force Base retains two active-duty A-10 squadrons .

. Whiteman Air Force Base retains one Air Force Reserve A-10 squadron .

. Each squadron maintains 21 aircraft .

. Total A-10 inventory: 63 aircraft .

. Active-duty inventory: 42 aircraft.

Fiscal Year 2029



Moody Air Force Base reduces from two active-duty squadrons to one active-duty squadron .

. Whiteman Air Force Base continues operating one Reserve squadron .

. Total A-10 inventory drops to 42 aircraft .

. Active-duty inventory drops to 21 aircraft.

Fiscal Year 2030

