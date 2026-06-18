World Cup 2026 fans find ways to enjoy the fun on a budget

LOS ANGELES — Tickets to a World Cup match can cost anywhere from hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars, but that hasn't stopped fans from finding ways to be part of the action — inside and outside the stadium.

Becca Skowronek and Cassie Kauffman traveled to a match from Phoenix, Arizona, and say careful planning made the experience possible on a budget.

"One element that led our decision was to go to an earlier game instead of a finals game, because it was more affordable and more attainable to what we were trying to fit within our budget," Kauffman said.

The two booked their trip months in advance, researching deals across multiple travel platforms.

"We knew the location, so we booked months and months ago, so that was a big part of it, searching for deals, so like different websites, hotels.com, Kayak, just doing your research," Skowronek said.

They chose a match at the Los Angeles Stadium so they could drive from Arizona rather than fly. Instead of a hotel, they opted for a motel that offered free parking — and they selected one within walking distance of the stadium.

"We were able to walk to the stadium, and that was a big seller for us, because we didn't have to figure out anything with parking at the stadium, sitting in traffic, anything involved with surge pricing," Kauffman said.

The savings, they said, made the experience even more meaningful.

"Ten out of ten, it was an incredible experience. If you have an opportunity to go, go. It is once in a lifetime, super emotional, and again, because we took all the steps to kind of save a little bit of money, I think it made it so much better," Skowronek said.

For fans celebrating from home, major retailers are leaning into the World Cup craze with FIFA-themed products and special savings.

Kroger is offering a range of World Cup merchandise and food, including what a spokesperson described as a nod to one of the sport's biggest stars.

"Gear up for your favorite team, come and grab some balloons, some arrangements, and then visit each of our departments for just different authentic culinary experiences," Daniella Lerma, a Kroger spokesperson, said.

Among the offerings: bonbons tied to Argentina's national football team.

"The official snack of the Argentina national football team… Messi's — one of his favorite snacks!" Lerma said.

At Sam's Club, shoppers can find FIFA merchandise at a discount.

"We have a couple of items that we have special savings on the FIFA merchandise. We got $20 off the soccer goal here. We got $30 off a foosball table," Dewey Schager, Sam's Club Manager, said.

Walmart is stocking a wide range of World Cup keepsakes, from trading cards and team jerseys to rally towels and even pet toys featuring official mascots.

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"We've really, really leaned in heavily to the World Cup this year," Matt Carter, a Walmart store manager, said. "We've got soccer balls with the official logos and colors… trading cards. We even got dog toys with Clutch, this is the official mascot of the U.S. team, and this is the official mascot of Team Mexico."

Carter said Walmart's pricing is designed with shoppers in mind.

"Walmart is always thinking in terms of the price-conscious customer. They're going to be a lower price than the premium athletic stores," Carter said.

That accessibility matters to shoppers like Max Honcharevich of Peoria, Arizona, who is headed to play collegiate soccer this fall.

"It's been a huge part of my life. I mean, I've been playing since I was four," Honcharevich said.

He says finding affordable gear is part of the game.

"Going to college, trying to save money,” Honcharevich said. “So, it's a lot easier for me to come here, you know, buy something that's cheaper, but you know, looks the same, looks better.”

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