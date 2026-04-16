Staying on trend and on budget: How to find affordable spring fashion for your family 

PHOENIX — Spring is here. For families, that can mean buying a whole new wardrobe, but costs add up quickly.

Little kids can outgrow their clothing in as little as three to six months, and a pre-teen could outgrow their outfits in under a year. To help families stay on trend and on budget, retailers are offering affordable spring fashion. This spring at Walmart, shoppers can find a pair of shorts for $14 and a hoodie for $3.

Nena Billegas, a Walmart fashion coach in Scottsdale, Arizona, said the store offers colorful, mix-and-match looks for the whole family.

"Everything's under $40, high end, in bright colors, and ready to go for the spring," Billegas said.

From graphic tees to flowy dresses, this year's trends feature styles that work for everyday life without the high price tag.

"Very versatile, easy outfits to put together," Billegas said. "It could go from casual to dressy."

For kids, comfort and style matter just as much.

"It's comfy and cozy and, like, fashionable," Cooper Call said.

Call, a seventh grader from Mesa, Arizona, said flexibility is key, especially when sharing clothes at home.

“Me and my older sister share clothes, and it's sometimes easier for us to share clothes that we can like dress them up or dress them down,” Call said.

Adrian Sneed, a fourth grader from Avondale, Arizona, said it is all about looking good and feeling good.

"I'm looking for clothes that are comfortable and look nice to wear," Adrian Sneed said.

Walmart's Polo brand for kids offers items for under $18.

For his mom, the Free Assembly line features flowery dresses for under $34 and cover-up shirts for under $26.

Kimberly Sneed, Adrian’s mom, says those lower prices make a big difference.

"To get a dress that's in the $30s, that's good quality, good deal, is perfect for spring and summer," Kimberly Sneed said.

To stretch a budget further, thrift stores like Goodwill offer even deeper discounts.

Mjellma Gashijoco, Goodwill manager of social media and communications, said the store has affordable prices for the whole family.

"You're looking at prices anywhere from like $2.99 to about $15 for some nice spring pieces," Gashijoco said.

Shoppers can find brand-name items, including a new Uniqlo item with tags for $7, a Polo shirt for $5, and brand-new Gap swimwear. Toddler dresses can be found for as low as $1.99.

With daily deals at Goodwill stores, shoppers can save even more.

"Every day, when you come into the store, there is a specific color on sale," Gashijoco said. "Make the most out of your money when you shop at our stores."

Whether shopping secondhand or new, shoppers say the goal is finding affordable outfits that bring a spring wardrobe to life.

"It's important to find pieces that make you feel good, that are good quality and will last," Kimberly Sneed said. "Also, you know, kind of fit within the budget and help you save money at the same time."

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