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How to get FREE swimming lessons for adults and children around the Valley

Contact a participating aquatic center and mention the 'SRP scholarship'
As National Water Safety Month comes to a close, ABC15 is highlighting water safety and data you need to know to help keep your children -- and everyone else -- safe.
Keeping safety top of mind as National Water Safety Month comes to a close
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PHOENIX — Salt River Project and local aquatic centers Valleywide are partnering to provide thousands of free swimming lessons.

Ten aquatic centers, listed below, will be offering the lessons to adults and children as young as six months old.

The classes will go over fundamental swimming skills, water safety instruction, and swim lessons to build confidence and strengthen skills in and around water.

Those interested in the lessons can contact the aquatic centers and mention the “SRP scholarship.”

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Contact the following centers for free and discounted lessons, according to SRP:

City of Apache Junction Aquatics  Apache Junction, Arizona
(480) 983-2181 
City of Buckeye Aquatics City of Buckeye Aquatic Center
(623) 349-6390 
City of Chandler Aquatics Chandler Aquatics
480-782-2764 
Town of Gilbert Town of Gilbert Recreation Centers
(480) 503 6200 
City of Mesa Aquatics   Mesa Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities
(480) 644-7529
aquatics@mesaaz.gov
City of Phoenix Aquatics   Phoenix Parks & Recreation
(602) 534 –6587 
City of Peoria Aquatics City of Peoria Aquatics
(623) 773-7137 
aquatics@peoriaaz.gov  
Salvation Army Kroc Center Salvation Army Kroc Center
(602) 425-5054 
Junior’s Swim School (for individuals with physical disabilities) Junior’s Swim School
(602) 753-6782 
jrswimschools@gmail.com  
YMCA  Valley of the Sun YMCA
To find the phone number for your area, visit: https://valleyymca.org/locations/

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