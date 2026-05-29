How to get FREE swimming lessons for adults and children around the Valley

PHOENIX — Salt River Project and local aquatic centers Valleywide are partnering to provide thousands of free swimming lessons.
Ten aquatic centers, listed below, will be offering the lessons to adults and children as young as six months old.
The classes will go over fundamental swimming skills, water safety instruction, and swim lessons to build confidence and strengthen skills in and around water.
Those interested in the lessons can contact the aquatic centers and mention the “SRP scholarship.”
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Contact the following centers for free and discounted lessons, according to SRP:
|City of Apache Junction Aquatics
|Apache Junction, Arizona
(480) 983-2181
|City of Buckeye Aquatics
|City of Buckeye Aquatic Center
(623) 349-6390
|City of Chandler Aquatics
|Chandler Aquatics
480-782-2764
|Town of Gilbert
|Town of Gilbert Recreation Centers
(480) 503 6200
|City of Mesa Aquatics
|Mesa Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities
(480) 644-7529
aquatics@mesaaz.gov
|City of Phoenix Aquatics
|Phoenix Parks & Recreation
(602) 534 –6587
|City of Peoria Aquatics
|City of Peoria Aquatics
(623) 773-7137
aquatics@peoriaaz.gov
|Salvation Army Kroc Center
|Salvation Army Kroc Center
(602) 425-5054
|Junior’s Swim School (for individuals with physical disabilities)
|Junior’s Swim School
(602) 753-6782
jrswimschools@gmail.com
|YMCA
|Valley of the Sun YMCA
To find the phone number for your area, visit: https://valleyymca.org/locations/