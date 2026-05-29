How to get FREE swimming lessons for adults and children around the Valley

PHOENIX — Salt River Project and local aquatic centers Valleywide are partnering to provide thousands of free swimming lessons.

Ten aquatic centers, listed below, will be offering the lessons to adults and children as young as six months old.

The classes will go over fundamental swimming skills, water safety instruction, and swim lessons to build confidence and strengthen skills in and around water.

Those interested in the lessons can contact the aquatic centers and mention the “SRP scholarship.”

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

Contact the following centers for free and discounted lessons, according to SRP:

