Retailers roll out early spring deals on patio furniture to help you upgrade your outdoor living space

PHOENIX — Friday is the first day of spring, and for many people, that means spending more time outdoors. From backyards to balconies, patio season is here, and some retailers are rolling out early deals on outdoor furniture.

"It's warming up a little bit, but it's not summer hot, so it's a great time to be outside," Kimberly Sneed, a consumer in Avondale, Arizona, said.

For many, that also means upgrading their outdoor space.

"We currently have a set of furniture that we've had for a few years, and you know, being out in the Arizona sun, it's probably time to replace that. So we're currently in the market," Sneed said.

At Walmart, the garden center is fully stocked with options for every space and budget.

"You could sit a family of four on your patio for $200 or less," Sydnie Curtis, a Walmart Store Lead in Phoenix, said.

Curtis highlighted options ranging from small balcony setups to full patio living rooms with chairs and tables.

"Our Mainstays products, this five-piece set for $128," Curtis said. “This amazing chair for $197, it's very comfortable, very affordable.”

Shoppers can even find rugs to match.

"All go from $19.97 and up. You can make a whole little living space outside," Curtis said.

While these prices are hard to beat, savings experts say timing your purchase can make a difference.

"The best time to shop for patio season is going to be actually at the very end of patio season. But if you need stuff for this year, there are definitely deals to be had," Kristin McGrath, The Krazy Coupon Lady editor, said.

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McGrath says many of those deals are kicking off this month with the arrival of spring.

"Amazon just announced that they're throwing their big spring sale, March 25 through March 31. They are promising up to 50% off their Amazon outlet section of their site,” McGrath said. “Target Circle Deal Days is going to run March 25 through March 27. Wayfair Spring Cyber Week is going to run March 19 through the 23rd, it's going to be up to 80% off.”

McGrath said you can also check stores like IKEA, Lowe’s, and Home Depot as spring sales start rolling out. She says even without a major sale, stores like Walmart can still deliver value.

"They're going to offer rollback prices that a lot of times will beat or hit the same price points that their competitors are offering," McGrath said.

For shoppers, it is about balancing timing and the budget to create an outdoor space that does not break the bank.

"I haven't seen anything comparable to these prices. You've got the special fabric and the wicker look for under $500 is pretty unheard of," Sneed said. "It actually really...kind of like cocoons you in this little chair. Also would be great for outdoor naps or reading a little bit, or just enjoying your family outdoors.”

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