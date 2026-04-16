Mesa shop owner uses live streaming app to sell international snacks

MESA, AZ — A Mesa shop owner is turning international candy and snack sales into a nationwide business by live-streaming on a social shopping platform.

Ahmad Ali, owner of Amigos Market, streams live sales directly from the store floor using an Arizona-based app called Whatnot.

After joining the platform five months ago, Ali has sold more than $35,000 in snacks and candy. The neighborhood shop, which previously depended on foot traffic, now reaches a national customer base.

For consumer Matt Nawrocki, who enjoys the thrill of video games, live buying at a local store offers a different and fun way to shop.

"It’s a good way to engage the local community. Sometimes, a shop like this one that I've never really heard about before, it gives you kind of an idea of like, what kind of things they have in store, and you know, they can really be engaging with showing off their new wares and new products that they may have available for sale," Nawrocki said.

Learn more about Amigos Market and this evolving retail strategy in the video player above.

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