Halloween savings: Where to find costumes under $20, cheap pumpkins and more

PHOENIX — Halloween is just around the corner, and while specialty costumes can cost as much as $70, according to the National Retail Federation, shoppers have options to bring that price down to $30, $20, or even less.

From getting creative at thrift stores to finding budget-friendly costumes, candy and pumpkins at major retailers, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the spooky season without frightening your wallet.

For Phoenix grandmother Amy Patlan, this Halloween is particularly special. Her four-month-old grandson is celebrating his first Halloween, and she's on the hunt for adorable costumes at Goodwill.

But knowing how quickly babies grow, Patlan says she's also keeping a close eye on prices.

"Well, one, he's gonna grow out of them in like a couple weeks!" Patlan said.

Shopping secondhand allows her to find unique costumes without spending a fortune on something her grandson may only wear once or twice.

At Goodwill, shoppers can get creative by mixing and matching clothing and accessories to assemble costumes for a fraction of what some specialty outfits cost.

"The best part about shopping at Goodwill is the unique costume that you're going to be able to get just for you. So you're not going to look like everybody else walking down that street," said Mjellma Gashijoco, Goodwill's manager of social media.

Gashijoco encourages shoppers to keep an open mind rather than arriving with one specific costume in mind. Sometimes, an unexpected find on the rack can inspire an entire outfit.

"If you don't know what you want to wear, honestly, sometimes the best bet is to go to a Goodwill store, keep an open mind, and sometimes you'll find a really nice piece that you can then put a costume together," Gashijoco said.

For example, Goodwill assembled a costume inspired by Elle Woods from the movie Legally Blonde, starting with a pink blazer priced at just $6.99.

By adding a pink skirt, purse and stuffed dog resembling Bruiser, shoppers can recreate the character's signature look for approximately $20.

The added benefit is that many of the individual clothing pieces can be worn again after Halloween, helping shoppers get more value out of their purchases.

"This blazer is $6.99, and definitely a piece that you can re-wear," Gashijoco said.

For shoppers who would rather purchase a ready-made costume, Walmart is offering a variety of options at different price points.

Matt Carter, a Walmart store manager, says popular movies and characters continue to influence Halloween costume trends, with shoppers looking for favorites such as superheroes, Super Mario, and K-pop Demon Hunters.

"Obviously, what's new and what's popular is what drives the trends with the kids, and that's what the parents are going to buy," Carter said.

According to Carter, Walmart's costume offerings range from approximately $14 to $30 for children and adults, with even less expensive options for infants.

"We have like a little pirate here for 14.97, all the way down to this infant, very very cute cow cutie costume for under $5 for an infant," Carter said.

But costumes are only one part of the Halloween budget.

Walmart says it worked with suppliers to avoid raising retail prices on its Halloween candy packages this year, offering shoppers different package sizes depending on how many trick-or-treaters they expect.

Families planning to carve pumpkins can also find regular carving pumpkins at Walmart for $2.97, according to Carter.

Shoppers looking to compare prices have additional options at other retailers. Target has advertised 30% off select Halloween costumes, while Aldi has offered superhero masks and capes for under $5. Dollar Tree also carries low-cost seasonal decorations.

Prices, promotions and availability can vary by store and date, so shoppers should check current offers before heading out.

Another way to save is to think beyond Halloween night. Choosing clothing that can be worn again, reusing accessories and donating costumes after the holiday can help families stretch their spending further.

Back at Goodwill, Patlan says she has found a complete costume for her grandson for about $7.

Those savings mean she can afford to pick out more than one adorable outfit for his first Halloween.

"Because of that, I can buy him multiple costumes," Patlan said.

For her, the goal is making special memories without putting unnecessary pressure on her budget.

"Then I don't feel so drained financially because I didn't pay a lot,” Patlan said. “So it’s a win-win, because he’s going to look really cute, and it’s not going to be so pocket heavy!”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.