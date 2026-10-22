Intel's sixth Arizona chip factory moves forward as CEO pushes foundry turnaround

Development is in full swing for Intel Corp.⁠'s sixth high-volume manufacturing facility at its Ocotillo campus in Chandler, a company executive confirmed Wednesday.

Construction and tool installation is underway at Fab 62 with production slated to begin by the end of 2028, said Naga Chandrasekaran, executive vice president and chief technology and operations officer for Intel Foundry.

Intel’s construction milestone for Fab 62 comes more than a year after the California-based chip giant ramped to full production at Fab 52 at its Ocotillo campus. Fab 52, which spans 2.9 million square feet, is a key production facility for the company’s first high-volume commercial chip processors — known as Panther Lake and Clearwater Forest — on its advanced 18A process node.

Intel’s Fab 62 announcement marks the first time the company publicly shared construction progress and a timeline for the project.

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