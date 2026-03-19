Fry's Marketplace in Phoenix stocks up for Passover with one of the largest kosher selections in Arizona

PHOENIX — A Phoenix grocery store is stocking up on traditional Passover foods ahead of the April 1 holiday, giving Jewish families across the Valley a one-stop shop for their Seder dinner preparations.

Fry's Marketplace in Phoenix has one of the largest selections of traditional Passover foods in Arizona. The store is currently stocked with everything from matzah and bitter herbs to sweets, kosher seafood and meat.

The Seder dinner is a symbolic meal that retells the biblical story of the Israelites escaping slavery in Egypt. Each food on the table represents a part of that history.

Daniella Lerma, a multicultural specialist at Fry's, said the Phoenix location is one of only three kosher experience stores in Arizona.

"We have the most assortment in this store, whether it's our dried grocery items, our Passover only...we'll also bring in fresh milk, fresh meat, chicken, and then of course all that wine that we need as well for Passover," Lerma said.

The items are sourced from distributors in Jewish hubs in New York City and California.

AJ’s Fine Foods also offers premium Passover plates made by bistro chefs, including mayo ball soup and braised beef brisket with natural root vegetables au jus.

Albertson’s and Safeway stores also offer special features in their floral and bakery departments for the holiday.

See more of the deals and what to expect in stores in the video player above.

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