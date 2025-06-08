Father's Day deals, free fuel, things to do and more Valley discounts of the week

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, June 9-15.

Father’s Day deals



Arizona Science Center : On June 15, dads, grandpas and uncles get free general admission with a paid child admission ticket. Make sure to use the promo code DAD2025 in person only!

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse : On June 15, all dads (and father figures) will receive a FREE limited-edition pint glass when they dine in restaurant – no purchase necessary (and while supplies last).

Grimaldi's Pizzeria : From June 13 - 15, guests can enjoy an 18" traditional pizza, a large house or Caesar salad, and a bottle of Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon—all for just $49 at all six locations across the Valley.

Patricia's Pizza is celebrating dads with an all-day happy hour on Sunday, June 15.

RA Sushi and Benihana : Through June 15, guests who purchase gift cards will receive bonus promo cards to use on a future visit: Buy a $50 Gift Card, get a $10 Promotional Card, Buy $200 in Gift Cards, get $60 in Promotional Cards; Promotional cards can be redeemed from June 16-July 27.

Mesquite Fresh Street Mex is saying "thank-you" to dads on June 15 by offering 10% off for dads dining in at any of Mesquite's 10 Valley locations.

Treat Dad to a special celebration this Father's Day at Salt + Lime , where dads eat free with the purchase of one entree.

This Father's Day, Angry Crab Shack is serving up bold flavors and chill vibes with all-day beer specials. Dads can also enjoy the Shack Trio, a hearty mix of shrimp, sausage and snow crab for $5 off.

Twin Peaks is celebrating dads this Father's Day with new specials! Enjoy a $14 Cheeseburger and 22oz Peaks Signature Tap or a $12 Cheeseburger with a soda or tea.

Treat Dad to an unforgettable meal at Brody's Italian , where every dad receives a free mini cannoli.

This Father's Day, Thirsty Lion is raising a glass to dads everywhere with a complimentary 16-ounce draft beer by joining their rewards program 24 hours in advance.

Father's Day weekend, June 13-15, bring dad to 810 Entertainment for the family bowling bundle special for only $150 (for up to eight guests). It includes two hours of bowling on one lane, plus shoe rentals, unlimited fountain beverages, and a party platter. Reservations must be made in advance online. Plus, purchase a $50 gift card and get an additional $10, or purchase a $100 gift card and get an additional $25. Offer good for walk-in purchases only, and gift cards cannot be used on the same day of purchase.

Streets of New York will be offering dads a FREE dessert with any $15 purchase!

will be offering dads a FREE dessert with any $15 purchase! Royale Kitchen & Cocktails : Enjoy Royale’s signature “Mark Daddy” cocktail for just $10 with the purchase of any sandwich, entrée, brunch entrée, or salad (limit 2 per person). Offer available Saturday, June 14 through Sunday, June 15.

: Enjoy Royale’s signature “Mark Daddy” cocktail for just $10 with the purchase of any sandwich, entrée, brunch entrée, or salad (limit 2 per person). Offer available Saturday, June 14 through Sunday, June 15. Over Easy : On Father’s Day, dads who dine in will receive one free cold brew as a small token of appreciation. Dine-in only; limit one per dad.

: On Father’s Day, dads who dine in will receive one free cold brew as a small token of appreciation. Dine-in only; limit one per dad. Hash Kitchen : On Sunday, June 16, dads dining in will receive a complimentary Happy Dad hard seltzer served in a custom HK-logo brown bag with any purchase, available while supplies last.

: On Sunday, June 16, dads dining in will receive a complimentary Happy Dad hard seltzer served in a custom HK-logo brown bag with any purchase, available while supplies last. El Camino : Dads can enjoy a double smash burger paired with a pint of Busch for just $12.

: Dads can enjoy a double smash burger paired with a pint of Busch for just $12. Rainbow Ryders is celebrating dads with a special limited-time gift certificate offer of just $165 per person to enjoy a breathtaking hot air balloon ride. This bucket list experience is available to purchase June 1 through June 15, redeemable starting June 16 th . Valid for sunrise flights only.

is celebrating dads with a special limited-time gift certificate offer of just $165 per person to enjoy a breathtaking hot air balloon ride. This bucket list experience is available to purchase June 1 through June 15, redeemable starting June 16 . Valid for sunrise flights only. Copper & Sage (Goodyear) and Haymaker : Dads can get a cold beer and handheld combo for $20.

: Dads can get a cold beer and handheld combo for $20. Fazoli’s : : Celebrate Dad with a FREE Regular Fettuccine Alfredo or Spaghetti with Meat Sauce or Marinara with any entrée purchase at Fazoli’s! Available at participating locations on 6/15.

: Celebrate Dad with a FREE or with any entrée purchase at Fazoli’s! Available at participating locations on 6/15. Native Grill & Wings : Native Grill & Wings is offering $3 Domestic Draft Pints & $7.50 #MyNative Burgers, available at participating locations for dine-in only.

: Native Grill & Wings is offering $3 Domestic Draft Pints & $7.50 #MyNative Burgers, available at participating locations for dine-in only. Hurricane Grill & Wings: Dads can get a FREE draft beer with an entrée purchase of $14.99 or more on 6/15, available at participating locations for dine-in only.



Restaurants, stores and more deals



Sam’s Club Fuel Station Grand Opening : The fuel station is celebrating its opening on June 13 and 14 from 7-11 a.m. with perks, savings, giveaways, free breakfast, and more. Plus, 50 Sam’s Club members will be randomly chosen to get free gas on June 13 from 9-11 a.m.

: The fuel station is celebrating its opening on June 13 and 14 from 7-11 a.m. with perks, savings, giveaways, free breakfast, and more. Plus, 50 Sam’s Club members will be randomly chosen to get free gas on June 13 from 9-11 a.m. Raising Cane’s : To celebrate National Iced Tea Day on June 10, Caniac Club members can enjoy a FREE 22-oz. iced tea. The offer will automatically load to Caniac Club accounts and can be redeemed by swiping your Caniac Club Card or scanning the QR code in the Raising Cane’s mobile app. Not a member yet? No sweat — swing by your local Cane’s to grab a Club Card, then register by June 9 to unlock your treat.

: To celebrate National Iced Tea Day on June 10, Caniac Club members can enjoy a FREE 22-oz. iced tea. The offer will automatically load to Caniac Club accounts and can be redeemed by swiping your Caniac Club Card or scanning the QR code in the Raising Cane’s mobile app. Not a member yet? No sweat — swing by your local Cane’s to grab a Club Card, then register by June 9 to unlock your treat. Free pet booties : Fulton Homes Cause for Paws campaign offers free protective dog shoes for those in need during the summer months. There are multiple giveaways throughout the summer. Learn more and see the schedule here.

: Fulton Homes Cause for Paws campaign offers free protective dog shoes for those in need during the summer months. There are multiple giveaways throughout the summer. Learn more and see the schedule here. Downtown Tolleson's Roma 23 Wood Fired Pizza & Beer has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal.

has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal. Burger chain Fatburger is offering its Baby Fat burger for $5.99 through June 30 via www.fatburger.com with code BABYFAT5, or in-store at participating locations.

is offering its Baby Fat burger for $5.99 through June 30 via www.fatburger.com with code BABYFAT5, or in-store at participating locations. Peter Piper Pizza : Peter Piper has several summer deal promotions. Guests can choose from the following two-month packages, now available for purchase at participating Peter Piper Pizza locations in Arizona and New Mexico:

-$29.99: Includes 40 games every visit and a 20% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items

-$45.99: Includes 110 games every visit and a 30% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items

-$99.99: Includes 250 games every visit and a 50% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items

Peter Piper Pizza : Peter Piper has several summer deal promotions. Guests can choose from the following two-month packages, now available for purchase at participating Peter Piper Pizza locations in Arizona and New Mexico: -$29.99: Includes 40 games every visit and a 20% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items -$45.99: Includes 110 games every visit and a 30% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items -$99.99: Includes 250 games every visit and a 50% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items

The Italian Daughter: Daily from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., guests can enjoy a curated menu of Italian favorites — all for just $10 each. Menu highlights include five cheese stuffed lasagna rolls, chicken parmigiana meatballs, baked gnocchi Bolognese, pinsa flatbreads (margherita or pepperoni), and more. This offer is available in the lounge area only.

Patricia's $10 Happy Hour brings Italian-inspired indulgence to the bar and patio every day from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy handcrafted bites like sweet Calabrian glazed shrimp, four cheese tortelloni, flatbread pizzas, handcrafted meatballs, and more for only $10 each. Plus, well drinks are only $6. This offer is available exclusively at the bar top and patio.

One Handsome Bastard: Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more.

: On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo. Dave & Buster's at Tempe Marketplace offers $5 plates and $5 drinks all day, every day.

offers $5 plates and $5 drinks all day, every day. Recreo Cantina : All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more.

: All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

Thirsty Lion: Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers.

Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers. HALO Animal Rescue : Can you help give one of these animal shelter long-timers a forever home? Some of these pets have been up for adoption for upwards of a year and some of their adoption fees are waived. See all adoptable pets from HALO here.

: Can you help give one of these animal shelter long-timers a forever home? Some of these pets have been up for adoption for upwards of a year and some of their adoption fees are waived. See all adoptable pets from HALO here. Electric Pickle in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more.

in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more. Unwind midweek with 50% off all wine bottles every Wednesday at Kasai Japanese Steakhouse.

Hope’s Closet : Every 1st Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors.

: Every 1st Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors. Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop' s new $7.99 Sammie Combo includes a "My Deli" sandwich in the Sammie size with the choice of turkey, roast beef, or ham with cheese and the works (mayo, mustard, garlic sauce, tomato, onion, pickles, pepperoncinis, lettuce) served on any the brand's signature bread options. The Sammie Combo also comes with chips, a fountain drink, and a chocolate chip cookie.

Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop' s new $7.99 Sammie Combo includes a "My Deli" sandwich in the Sammie size with the choice of turkey, roast beef, or ham with cheese and the works (mayo, mustard, garlic sauce, tomato, onion, pickles, pepperoncinis, lettuce) served on any the brand's signature bread options. The Sammie Combo also comes with chips, a fountain drink, and a chocolate chip cookie.

Wine Wednesdays are here with 50% of all wine bottles (excluding the reserve list). These weekly specials will run all summer long.

Pizzeria Virtu in Old Town Scottsdale is rolling out two cool new weekly summer specials! On Tuesdays, get a hand-crafted classic Margherita Pizza paired with two glasses of wine for only $30. Wine Wednesdays are here with 50% of all wine bottles (excluding the reserve list). These weekly specials will run all summer long.

Deals for teachers, students, military, veterans, first responders, nurses and seniors



Burrito Express locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K.

locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K. Arizona Science Center 's Senior Sundays: On the first Sunday of every month, seniors ages 62 and older receive FREE general admission to the Science Center! Please bring your driver's license, passport, or identification card with you on the day of your visit.

's Senior Sundays: On the first Sunday of every month, seniors ages 62 and older receive FREE general admission to the Science Center! Please bring your driver's license, passport, or identification card with you on the day of your visit. From May 1 through June 12, Habit Burger & Grill will roll out its first-ever Hometown Heroes program, offering a free #1 Double Charburger with Cheese every Thursday to teachers, nurses, firefighters, EMTs, military service members, and other first responders. All that’s required is a uniform or valid ID and a $2 minimum purchase.

will roll out its first-ever Hometown Heroes program, offering a free #1 Double Charburger with Cheese every Thursday to teachers, nurses, firefighters, EMTs, military service members, and other first responders. All that’s required is a uniform or valid ID and a $2 minimum purchase. Angry Crab Shack is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID.

is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID. Arizona State Parks : Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here.

Arizona residents who are United States Military Retired or Service Disabled Veterans: 50% off the day-use entrance. Please show your Military ID at the gate, no pass is required. Arizona Resident - 100% Military Disabled Veterans: 100% free day-use pass. Please bring your VA-Certified proof of 100 percent service-connected disability and Arizona license to a park visitor center to receive your pass.

: Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here. SeaWorld San Diego : Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here.

: Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout.

Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Arizona Science Center and Phoenix Art Museum : As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps.

: As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps. Over Easy offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit.

offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit. Arizona Humane Society : Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round!

: Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round! Phoenix Art Museum : All Maricopa County Community Colleges students enjoy free general admission to PhxArt, including admission into special-engagement exhibitions. Active student ID is required.

: All Maricopa County Community Colleges students enjoy free general admission to PhxArt, including admission into special-engagement exhibitions. Active student ID is required. Verena Street Coffee is offering up to 25% off all coffee sitewide to military and veterans, first responders and teachers. Get the coffee deal here.

Check out even more deals and ways to save with ABC15 Smart Shopper!

Things to do



Summer Saturdays at Westgate Entertainment District : Every Saturday in June from 9:30 - 11 a.m., there will be fun family activities, deals, and more at the Fountain Park area. See the full schedule here.

: Every Saturday in June from 9:30 - 11 a.m., there will be fun family activities, deals, and more at the Fountain Park area. See the full schedule here. When you book any stay at one Coast to Cactus’ vacation homes by July 31, 2025, you can get 15% off already discounted rates. Use code C2C15 at checkout to apply the discount. Additionally, travelers can take advantage of the Stay Long & Save deal to get their 5th night free when booking any eligible stay of 5 nights or longer. Use code FREENIGHT5 at checkout to apply the free night. Only valid on stays of 5 nights or longer. Certain restrictions apply, including blackout dates.

vacation homes by July 31, 2025, you can get 15% off already discounted rates. Use code C2C15 at checkout to apply the discount. Additionally, travelers can take advantage of the Stay Long & Save deal to get their 5th night free when booking any eligible stay of 5 nights or longer. Use code FREENIGHT5 at checkout to apply the free night. Only valid on stays of 5 nights or longer. Certain restrictions apply, including blackout dates. Harkins Theatres : Kids can get a Summer Movie Fun pass, offering access to eight movies throughout the summer, for just $8! Buy the online passes now. The movie series starts June 2. Each Season Pass comes with one 50% off Kids Combo voucher.

: Kids can get a pass, offering access to eight movies throughout the summer, for just $8! Buy the online passes now. The movie series starts June 2. Each Season Pass comes with one 50% off Kids Combo voucher. Dave & Buster's Tempe: For just $19.99, you can enjoy a delicious entrée, any fountain drink, and a $10 Power Card!

Phoenix Art Museum : Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesdays allows you to make a donation of your choice for general admission entry. They also offer $10 off memberships when purchased on-site. Special exhibition admissions tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth 17 and younger, and FREE for museum members and Maricopa County Colleges students.

: Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesdays allows you to make a donation of your choice for general admission entry. They also offer $10 off memberships when purchased on-site. Special exhibition admissions tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth 17 and younger, and FREE for museum members and Maricopa County Colleges students. AMC movie theaters will be offering discounted movie tickets every Wednesday this summer.

will be offering discounted movie tickets every Wednesday this summer. Lucky Strike’s 2025 Summer Season Pass : For one price, enjoy 2 games of bowling every day, free shoe rental, arcade play, food & drink discounts, and more—all summer long! Check out the passes for AMF Desert Hills, Bowlero Union Hills, Bowlero North Scottsdale, and Bowlero Christown.

: For one price, enjoy 2 games of bowling every day, free shoe rental, arcade play, food & drink discounts, and more—all summer long! Check out the passes for AMF Desert Hills, Bowlero Union Hills, Bowlero North Scottsdale, and Bowlero Christown. There are more than 100 community pools, water parks, and splash pads with water fountains, fun features, and slides to keep cool and have fun this summer.

Arizona Science Center has joined the Museums for All program, which extends discounted general admission to EBT cardholders through SNAP or TANF who are 18 years of age or older. A current EBT card and a valid photo ID must be presented during check-in. Cardholders receive general admission for $5 per person for themselves and up to three others upon presentation of their EBT card at the Admission Zone.



Videos in the player above highlight local things to do and other ways our Smart Shopper team has found to save you money!

