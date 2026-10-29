Día de los Muertos shopping finds: Flowers, food and decorations for your budget

PHOENIX — Photos, favorite foods, and meaningful keepsakes make an ofrenda personal. For families preparing for Día de los Muertos, retailers are offering flowers, pastries, and colorful decorations at a range of prices.

The holiday, also known as Day of the Dead, honors loved ones who have died. Families welcome their memory through ofrendas, or altars, filled with photographs, special foods, and other offerings.

“Día de los Muertos is huge for Kroger,” said Daniela Lerma, a Kroger Multicultural Specialist.

Lerma highlighted floral bundles priced at $19.99, including marigolds, a traditional part of the celebration.

“Marigolds are going to be one of the key items for Día de los Muertos,” she said.

Kroger stores also offer festive balloons with options under $10 and packaged Mexican pastries for the ofrenda.

“You can get this great pack here for under $3,” Lerma said, showing a package of baked goods.

For a decoration families can reuse, Lerma pointed to flower snow globes priced at $14.99.

“You can change that flower out and keep this for some time,” she said.

At Walmart, Store Manager Matt Carter showed smaller decorations and table supplies priced from $1.97 to $3.97, along with piñatas for $25.

The retailer’s selection includes paper plates, napkins, and disposable table coverings featuring designs Carter says are exclusive to Walmart this year.

In the bakery, shoppers can find a Día de los Muertos cookie kit for $9.99, fresh sugar cookies for $4.99, and hand-decorated cookies for $1.99 each.

For more options, Target lists a five-foot faux marigold garland for $20. Michaels also carries marigold garlands and sugar skull accents, giving shoppers additional choices to compare.

“It's easy to transition from Halloween to Día de los Muertos for the customers. It's not very expensive,” Carter said.

For families building an ofrenda, reusable decorations and lower-cost food offerings can help keep spending manageable while leaving room for the most meaningful pieces: photographs, keepsakes and memories of loved ones.

“You can go through most departments in this store, and find something that you can use for this holiday, building your ofrenda, or celebrating with your family,” Lerma said.

Prices reflect those quoted during reporting or listed online and may vary by location and availability.

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