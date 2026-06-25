Couponing for beginners: Simple tips to start saving money at the store

PHOENIX — Couponing can save money, but for many shoppers, knowing where to begin is the hard part.

"...There are so many different ways to coupon that it feels overwhelming for a lot of consumers," Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert of truetrae.com, said.

Bodge recommends keeping it simple — especially for first-timers.

The first step is checking coupons printed directly on your receipt.

"Then you just hang on to them and use them within that expiration date period," Bodge said.

Next, check circular ads, and be mindful of the expiration dates.

"They'll end up in your mailbox, usually with a coupon book, or maybe inside your newspaper. Don't ignore those," Bodge said.

From there, signing up for free loyalty programs and downloading store apps can unlock additional digital deals.

"Join every loyalty program that you see — the free ones, of course,” Bodge said. “Most retailers want to encourage you to come back and shop with them, so they will allow you to access points, cash back, or special discounts.”

Once comfortable with the basics, shoppers can try "coupon stacking" — combining in-store deals with app offers to maximize savings.

Scottsdale, Arizona, shopper Allyson Lambert uses apps for Kroger and Target and says the process is straightforward.

When browsing digital coupons, she clips any deal that looks useful.

"Save 80 cents on two berries — clip," Lambert said.

Clipped coupons stay on a shopper's account, but only apply when the item is actually purchased.

"It goes straight to your account, and then when you check out, you can enter your phone number, and it will automatically apply," Lambert said.

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

For anyone just getting started, Lambert advises against trying to learn every couponing method at once.

"You don't want to overwhelm yourself with too many apps and ways of saving. If you can just be consistent with one way or one app to cash in points, I think that's the best," Lambert said.

That consistency can pay off quickly.

"Between like $10-20 a trip,” Lambert said. “It's even fun to make it like a little game at the end to look at your receipt and see how much you've saved.”

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