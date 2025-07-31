August discounts, deals and freebies around the Valley

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley in August.

Chompie’s : Through Sept. 1, get 20% off deli/bakery purchases made same-day when you spend $20+ dining in.

Thai Chili 2 Go : Get free delivery on Aug. 5 in-app with code "FAST"; get buy one, get one 50% off rice bowls on Aug. 19 in app or online with code "RICEBOWL"; get $5 off an order of $30+ on Aug. 26 with code "FRESH5"; and through Monday, Aug. 18, guests who purchase a $50 e-gift card will receive a free $10 bonus e-gift card.

Farmer Boys : Celebrate a new location opening at 3309 S. Val Vista Drive in Gilbert on Aug. 15-16. All guests who bring in a canned food donation on those days will receive a coupon for a free menu item from the Farmstand Fresh & Affordable Menu, valid Aug. 17-Oct. 17.

Noodles & Company : Try their new Delicious Duos combos starting at $9.95. You'll get a Noodles dish with protein and a side dish like salad, soup, or vegetables.

Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse is extending its summer happy hour deals through Sept. 1. You can get $8 shareables, $12 burger/sandwich combos, $5 drafts, $7 Sangrias and more.

International Beer Day is August 2 and Kona Grill is celebrating with $1.99 Coronitas all day long.

is celebrating with $1.99 Coronitas all day long. Twin Peaks: Get $2 off ALL draft beers Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to close. Also, enjoy discounted select beers each day of the week, all day long, plus $2 off select bites and drinks.

Get $2 off ALL draft beers Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to close. Also, enjoy discounted select beers each day of the week, all day long, plus $2 off select bites and drinks. Cook & Craft offers $4 Survivor IPAs from 3-6 p.m. every weekday.

offers $4 Survivor IPAs from 3-6 p.m. every weekday. Enjoy National Oyster Day on August 2 with bold oyster bites freshly delivered from Mexico and the Pacific Northwest for only $1 at Humble Oysters & Bubbles.

Humble Oysters and Bubbles

Salad & Go is offering limited-time bundles for $10.99 through September 23 via drive-thru or online ordering. You can get the On the Go Bundle (breakfast burrito or bowl, salad or wrap, and tea or lemonade) or the Fresh & Full Bundle (salad or wrap, hummus and pita chips, and tea or lemonade

Habit Burger has launched a Family Charbox deal for $35-40 that includes your choice of various burgers and sides for four people.

has launched a Family Charbox deal for $35-40 that includes your choice of various burgers and sides for four people. Queen Creek Olive Mill : Enjoy summer happy hour specials from Sunday-Wednesday (3-5 p.m.) and Thursday-Sunday (3-6 p.m.) through Labor Day. Specials include pizza and a pint of draft beer for $25, Tapas Five for $8.75, and other dishes as low as $8.50.

Queen Creek Olive Mill : Enjoy summer happy hour specials from Sunday-Wednesday (3-5 p.m.) and Thursday-Sunday (3-6 p.m.) through Labor Day. Specials include pizza and a pint of draft beer for $25, Tapas Five for $8.75, and other dishes as low as $8.50.

: Through Sept. 21, get 20% off any same-day deli or bakery purchases when you spend at least $20 dining in. Macayo’s Mexican Food is now offering free kids' meals all day, every day, all summer long. The free kids meal program is available for dine-in guests all day, every day through Monday, Sept. 1. The offer includes one free kids meal per adult entrée purchased.

is now offering free kids' meals all day, every day, all summer long. The free kids meal program is available for dine-in guests all day, every day through Monday, Sept. 1. The offer includes one free kids meal per adult entrée purchased. The Mexicano has launched ‘All-You-Can-Eat Taco Thursdays.’ Guests can kick off the weekend early with endless tacos for just $8.88 per person, only on Thursdays! (Bar area only. Dine-in only. No carryout or to-go boxes.) Taco selections include potato, al pastor, shrimp and crunchy beef.

has launched ‘All-You-Can-Eat Taco Thursdays.’ Guests can kick off the weekend early with endless tacos for just $8.88 per person, only on Thursdays! (Bar area only. Dine-in only. No carryout or to-go boxes.) Taco selections include potato, al pastor, shrimp and crunchy beef. Pita Jungle is bringing back the Kids Eat Free promotion, available at participating locations every Tuesday in June and July. Kids (12 and under) can eat for free with purchase of an entrée, and the offer must be mentioned at the time of order. For dine-in only.

is bringing back the Kids Eat Free promotion, available at participating locations every Tuesday in June and July. Kids (12 and under) can eat for free with purchase of an entrée, and the offer must be mentioned at the time of order. For dine-in only. Streets of New York : Now through August 28, kids can eat free all day on Tuesdays at the local pizza franchise with the purchase of any $15 purchase! Offer valid through August 28 for children 12 and under for dine-in only. Not valid with other discounts or promotions.

: Now through August 28, kids can eat free all day on Tuesdays at the local pizza franchise with the purchase of any $15 purchase! Offer valid through August 28 for children 12 and under for dine-in only. Not valid with other discounts or promotions. Haymaker : Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., families can take advantage of their Kids Eat Free deal, available with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only.

: Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., families can take advantage of their Kids Eat Free deal, available with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only. The Italian Daughter in Scottsdale has $5 Martini Mondays, $5 Tortellini Tuesdays, half-off wine bottles on Wednesdays, $28 Bottle + a Board Thursdays, $10 menu items at the bar from 2:30-5:30 p.m. daily, and a three-course Summer Restaurant Week offering for $33 from 2-6 p.m. on Thursdays.

in Scottsdale has $5 Martini Mondays, $5 Tortellini Tuesdays, half-off wine bottles on Wednesdays, $28 Bottle + a Board Thursdays, $10 menu items at the bar from 2:30-5:30 p.m. daily, and a three-course Summer Restaurant Week offering for $33 from 2-6 p.m. on Thursdays. Patricia’s Pizza in Scottsdale has $5 Martini Mondays, $10 Happy Hour bites from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 15, $28 Bottle + a Board Thursdays, and a three-course Summer Restaurant Week offering for $33 from 2-6 p.m. on Thursdays.

in Scottsdale has $5 Martini Mondays, $10 Happy Hour bites from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 15, $28 Bottle + a Board Thursdays, and a three-course Summer Restaurant Week offering for $33 from 2-6 p.m. on Thursdays. Salt River Project (SRP) is offering eligible customers two free shade trees to help lower cooling costs, improve air quality, and support local sustainability. Customers can attend a free virtual workshop (August 23) and pick up two saplings later in the fall. Learn more and sign up here.

is offering eligible customers two free shade trees to help lower cooling costs, improve air quality, and support local sustainability. Customers can attend a free virtual workshop (August 23) and pick up two saplings later in the fall. Learn more and sign up here. Scottsdale Social Tap : Happy hour hours are Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Daily specials include $4-10 dishes and drinks as low as $5.

: Happy hour hours are Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Daily specials include $4-10 dishes and drinks as low as $5. Free pet booties : Fulton Homes Cause for Paws campaign offers free protective dog shoes for those in need during the summer months. There are multiple giveaways throughout the summer. Learn more and see the schedule here.

: Fulton Homes Cause for Paws campaign offers free protective dog shoes for those in need during the summer months. There are multiple giveaways throughout the summer. Learn more and see the schedule here. Downtown Tolleson's Roma 23 Wood Fired Pizza & Beer has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal.

has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal. Peter Piper Pizza : Peter Piper has several summer deal promotions. Guests can choose from the following two-month packages, now available for purchase at participating Peter Piper Pizza locations in Arizona and New Mexico:

-$29.99: Includes 40 games every visit and a 20% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items

-$45.99: Includes 110 games every visit and a 30% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items

-$99.99: Includes 250 games every visit and a 50% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items

Peter Piper Pizza : Peter Piper has several summer deal promotions. Guests can choose from the following two-month packages, now available for purchase at participating Peter Piper Pizza locations in Arizona and New Mexico:
-$29.99: Includes 40 games every visit and a 20% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items
-$45.99: Includes 110 games every visit and a 30% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items
-$99.99: Includes 250 games every visit and a 50% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items
One Handsome Bastard: Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more.

Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more. Phoenix City Grille : On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo.

: On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo. Dave & Buster's at Tempe Marketplace offers $5 plates and $5 drinks all day, every day.

offers $5 plates and $5 drinks all day, every day. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thirsty Lion: Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers.

Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers. HALO Animal Rescue : Can you help give one of these animal shelter long-timers a forever home? Some of these pets have been up for adoption for upwards of a year and some of their adoption fees are waived. See all adoptable pets from HALO here.

: Can you help give one of these animal shelter long-timers a forever home? Some of these pets have been up for adoption for upwards of a year and some of their adoption fees are waived. See all adoptable pets from HALO here. Electric Pickle in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more.

in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more. Unwind midweek with 50% off all wine bottles every Wednesday at Kasai Japanese Steakhouse.

Hope’s Closet : Every 1st Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors.

: Every 1st Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors. Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop' s new $7.99 Sammie Combo includes a "My Deli" sandwich in the Sammie size with the choice of turkey, roast beef, or ham with cheese and the works (mayo, mustard, garlic sauce, tomato, onion, pickles, pepperoncinis, lettuce) served on any the brand's signature bread options. The Sammie Combo also comes with chips, a fountain drink, and a chocolate chip cookie.

s new $7.99 Sammie Combo includes a "My Deli" sandwich in the Sammie size with the choice of turkey, roast beef, or ham with cheese and the works (mayo, mustard, garlic sauce, tomato, onion, pickles, pepperoncinis, lettuce) served on any the brand's signature bread options. The Sammie Combo also comes with chips, a fountain drink, and a chocolate chip cookie. Pizzeria Virtu in Old Town Scottsdale is rolling out two cool new weekly summer specials! On Tuesdays, get a hand-crafted classic Margherita Pizza paired with two glasses of wine for only $30. Wine Wednesdays are here with 50% of all wine bottles (excluding the reserve list). These weekly specials will run all summer long.

in Old Town Scottsdale is rolling out two cool new weekly summer specials! On Tuesdays, get a hand-crafted classic Margherita Pizza paired with two glasses of wine for only $30. Wine Wednesdays are here with 50% of all wine bottles (excluding the reserve list). These weekly specials will run all summer long. All Night, All Summer Happy Hour returns to Scottsdale’s Roaring Fork restaurant through the summer season. Starting at 4 p.m. daily, Monday-Sunday, guests can receive happy hour pricing in the bar and Saloon.

restaurant through the summer season. Starting at 4 p.m. daily, Monday-Sunday, guests can receive happy hour pricing in the bar and Saloon. Recreo Cantina Chandler : From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas and $5 draft beers.

: From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas and $5 draft beers. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is serving up sizzling summer specials perfect for pizza and wine lovers. Stoking Social Hour is back daily from 3–5 p.m., featuring $10 signature cocktails, $3 off starters and salads, $2 off beer, spritzes, mocktails, wine, and sangria, plus $10 off bottles of wine. Wine lovers can also enjoy Tasting Tuesdays with half-off glasses, carafes, and bottles of wine all day long.

is serving up sizzling summer specials perfect for pizza and wine lovers. Stoking Social Hour is back daily from 3–5 p.m., featuring $10 signature cocktails, $3 off starters and salads, $2 off beer, spritzes, mocktails, wine, and sangria, plus $10 off bottles of wine. Wine lovers can also enjoy Tasting Tuesdays with half-off glasses, carafes, and bottles of wine all day long. Tell Your Friends in Scottsdale: From Wednesday-Sunday from 5-6 p.m., enjoy happy hour specials like $5 house-made chips and dip, $12 TYF Chicken Tenders, $15 specialty cocktails, $5 beers, and more.

in Scottsdale: From Wednesday-Sunday from 5-6 p.m., enjoy happy hour specials like $5 house-made chips and dip, $12 TYF Chicken Tenders, $15 specialty cocktails, $5 beers, and more. Uptown Alley in Surprise is making weeknight meals easier with their new $29.99 Back to School Dinner Box, available to-go from their full-service restaurant, Red Embers. Available for to-go orders only, this limited-time $29.99 bundle includes: Any 2 large pizzas, a large Red Embers salad with your choice of dressing, and 10 hot & fresh doughnuts.



Burrito Express locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K.

locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K. Arizona Science Center 's Senior Sundays: On the first Sunday of every month, seniors ages 62 and older receive FREE general admission to the Science Center! Please bring your driver's license, passport, or identification card with you on the day of your visit.

's Senior Sundays: On the first Sunday of every month, seniors ages 62 and older receive FREE general admission to the Science Center! Please bring your driver's license, passport, or identification card with you on the day of your visit. Angry Crab Shack is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID.

is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID. Arizona State Parks : Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here.

Arizona residents who are United States Military Retired or Service Disabled Veterans: 50% off the day-use entrance. Please show your Military ID at the gate, no pass is required. Arizona Resident - 100% Military Disabled Veterans: 100% free day-use pass. Please bring your VA-Certified proof of 100 percent service-connected disability and Arizona license to a park visitor center to receive your pass.

: Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here. SeaWorld San Diego : Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here.

: Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout.

Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Arizona Science Center and Phoenix Art Museum : As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps.

: As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps. Over Easy offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit.

offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit. Arizona Humane Society : Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round!

: Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round! Phoenix Art Museum : All Maricopa County Community Colleges students enjoy free general admission to PhxArt, including admission into special-engagement exhibitions. Active student ID is required.

: All Maricopa County Community Colleges students enjoy free general admission to PhxArt, including admission into special-engagement exhibitions. Active student ID is required. Verena Street Coffee is offering up to 25% off all coffee sitewide to military and veterans, first responders and teachers. Get the coffee deal here.

POGO Pass is offering 50% off entertainment passes with code “FUNALLYEAR”. Buy a pass here.

is offering 50% off entertainment passes with code “FUNALLYEAR”. Buy a pass here. Andretti Indoor Karting & Games : Buy an end-of-summer pass for $59-99 and get unlimited arcade game play, up to three races per day, bowling discounts, food discounts, free redemption tickets, and more. The passes are available in-person in Chandler and Glendale and online through Sept. 1, and can be used through Oct. 1.

Andretti

: Buy an end-of-summer pass for $59-99 and get unlimited arcade game play, up to three races per day, bowling discounts, food discounts, free redemption tickets, and more. The passes are available in-person in Chandler and Glendale and online through Sept. 1, and can be used through Oct. 1. Phoenix Rising : College students can get $10 tickets to any 2025 regular-season match.

: College students can get $10 tickets to any 2025 regular-season match. Uptown Alley in Surprise: Now through August 29, from open until 4 p.m., check out the Summer Starter Deal ($19 per person for 1.5 hours of bowling with shoe rental and unlimited arcade play, Sunshine Plus Deal ($29 per person for three of the following - 1.5 hours of bowling with shoe rental, 1 game of Hologate, 1 game of Limitless VR, unlimited arcade play, $20 arcade game card, or 18 holes of Lucky Putt mini golf), the Ultimate Summer Deal ($39 per person for four of the following - 1.5 hours of bowling with shoe rental, 1 game of Hologate, 1 game of Limitless VR, unlimited arcade play, $20 arcade game card, or 18 holes of Lucky Putt mini golf), plus food upgrades!

in Surprise: Now through August 29, from open until 4 p.m., check out the Summer Starter Deal ($19 per person for 1.5 hours of bowling with shoe rental and unlimited arcade play, Sunshine Plus Deal ($29 per person for three of the following - 1.5 hours of bowling with shoe rental, 1 game of Hologate, 1 game of Limitless VR, unlimited arcade play, $20 arcade game card, or 18 holes of Lucky Putt mini golf), the Ultimate Summer Deal ($39 per person for four of the following - 1.5 hours of bowling with shoe rental, 1 game of Hologate, 1 game of Limitless VR, unlimited arcade play, $20 arcade game card, or 18 holes of Lucky Putt mini golf), plus food upgrades! The City of Peoria is offering a free game-lending program called Party in the Box . Choose a game box (each filled with a variety of games), pick it up, play, and return when you’re finished! Learn more about the program here.

. Choose a game box (each filled with a variety of games), pick it up, play, and return when you’re finished! Learn more about the program here. Great Wolf Lodge one-day sale : In celebration of the resort’s year-round, 84-degree indoor waterpark, the Great Wolf Lodge is bringing back its annual 8/4 Day Sale, offering rooms starting at just $84 per night — and that includes resort fees.

: In celebration of the resort’s year-round, 84-degree indoor waterpark, the Great Wolf Lodge is bringing back its annual 8/4 Day Sale, offering rooms starting at just $84 per night — and that includes resort fees. Dave & Buster's Tempe: For just $19.99, you can enjoy a delicious entrée, any fountain drink, and a $10 Power Card!

For just $19.99, you can enjoy a delicious entrée, any fountain drink, and a $10 Power Card! Phoenix Art Museum : Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesdays allows you to make a donation of your choice for general admission entry. They also offer $10 off memberships when purchased on-site. Special exhibition admissions tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth 17 and younger, and FREE for museum members and Maricopa County Colleges students.

: Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesdays allows you to make a donation of your choice for general admission entry. They also offer $10 off memberships when purchased on-site. Special exhibition admissions tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth 17 and younger, and FREE for museum members and Maricopa County Colleges students. AMC movie theaters will be offering discounted movie tickets every Wednesday this summer.

will be offering discounted movie tickets every Wednesday this summer. Lucky Strike’s 2025 Summer Season Pass : For one price, enjoy 2 games of bowling every day, free shoe rental, arcade play, food & drink discounts, and more—all summer long! Check out the passes for AMF Desert Hills, Bowlero Union Hills, Bowlero North Scottsdale, and Bowlero Christown.

: For one price, enjoy 2 games of bowling every day, free shoe rental, arcade play, food & drink discounts, and more—all summer long! Check out the passes for AMF Desert Hills, Bowlero Union Hills, Bowlero North Scottsdale, and Bowlero Christown. There are more than 100 community pools, water parks, and splash pads with water fountains, fun features, and slides to keep cool and have fun this summer.

Arizona Science Center has joined the Museums for All program, which extends discounted general admission to EBT cardholders through SNAP or TANF who are 18 years of age or older. A current EBT card and a valid photo ID must be presented during check-in. Cardholders receive general admission for $5 per person for themselves and up to three others upon presentation of their EBT card at the Admission Zone.

has joined the Museums for All program, which extends discounted general admission to EBT cardholders through SNAP or TANF who are 18 years of age or older. A current EBT card and a valid photo ID must be presented during check-in. Cardholders receive general admission for $5 per person for themselves and up to three others upon presentation of their EBT card at the Admission Zone. Gila River Resort Summer Special : Stay two nights and get 20% off, three nights for 30%, and four nights for 40% – valid now through Labor Day.

: Stay two nights and get 20% off, three nights for 30%, and four nights for 40% – valid now through Labor Day. Puttshack: Enjoy summer deals like Summer Fridays (cocktails, food, and 50% off your rematch from 3-6 p.m.), unlimited putting on Sunday Funday, and chances to win prizes.

