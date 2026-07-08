Affordable Aquatics: Ways to cool off this summer that won’t break the bank

PHOENIX — Arizona's summer heat doesn't have to drain your wallet. Community programs across the Valley offer affordable — and even free — ways to cool off and stay active.

At the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center, known as "The J," the pool is a centerpiece of summer programming.

"Our kindergartners and first graders get a one day a week splash pad. Our kinder through second grade get once a week swim lessons, which is really awesome," Erin Wynn, Director of Youth & Camp Services, said.

The J offers swim lessons for kids starting at $35 a class, serving children as young as 6 months old through about age 13.

"Learn some of those really important safety skills," Pam Hoffer, Aquatics Director, said.

Water fitness classes are also available to keep adults moving throughout the summer.

"We offer 25 fitness classes every week, every day of the week," Hannah Patrick, Fitness Director, said.

New members can try The J free for one week. This summer, The J is also offering a limited-time membership deal.

"The next 180 new members, they're going to waive the $99 sign-up fee, and then also it'll be $10 a month less for any kind of membership programming that you might sign up for," Hoffer said.

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New members also receive a year of free guest passes.

"I think the pricing here is fantastic. I think it's so reasonable with everything that this offers," Denise Silverstein, Paradise Valley, said.

SRP is funding free and discounted swim lessons for 30,000 kids and adults at participating Valley aquatic centers. Those interested can ask about the SRP scholarship.

For a more casual cool down, Desert Ridge Marketplace's next free District Splash Day is July 22. The Royal Splash Bash features princess-and-prince-themed fun, photo opportunities, and giveaways.

Phoenix's 23 public pools and 13 splash pads are also open 7 days a week.

"Coming here is an easy, fast, and cheap way to keep our summer going," Kyra Sigmon, a Phoenix mom, said.

Whether it's a community membership or a free splash pad, Valley residents have plenty of options to stay cool this summer.

"It's worth every penny," Pamela Zeff, Scottsdale, said.

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