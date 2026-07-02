Valley businesses offer Fourth of July deals and discounts for America's 250th birthday

Valley families planning a Fourth of July backyard bash have no shortage of local deals to choose from — and some of those savings also benefit the community.

For many, the holiday means food, fireworks, and time with family.

"Cookout, and probably some fireworks," Zachary Keller said.

"We're gonna be home with family. We're gonna order some good, good things for the barbecue," Matt Moric said.

Shoppers say holiday savings are always welcome.

"You want to get all the stuff that you can for the holiday, and you know, whenever they can offer some savings, it's nice," Keller said.

Bashas' rolls out holiday specials

Bashas' is offering deals across every department for the holiday.

"Across the country, it's a big deal for America's 250th, and Bashas has certainly got you covered to celebrate in style. Every department has unique specials, special sales," Ashley Carter, Bashas' Director of Communications & Public Affairs, said.

Deals include buy-one-get-one ribs, digital deals on ground beef, deli sides, and desserts.

Some purchases also give back. A portion of every limited-edition "Liberty Bear" sold benefits Feeding America food bank partners.

"They are so snugly, so soft. For $12 it's a great deal, but Little Lady Liberty is going to help feed your neighbors this holiday season," Carter said.

Bashas' is also extending its regular Tuesday discounts to military members and first responders on the Fourth of July.

"On Fourth of July, in addition to July 7, all military and first responders receive an additional 10% off of everything that they purchase at our stores," Carter said.

Paul's ACE Hardware honors veterans with year-round discount

Bashas' isn't the only Valley business honoring those who serve. At Paul's ACE Hardware, a year-round military discount is rooted in the store's history.

The store is also celebrating with Hometown Days sales, barbecue demonstrations, kids' events, free commemorative stickers, flag retirement, and buy-one-get-one fireworks at select locations.

Grimaldi's launches 'Red, White and Barbecue' summer menu

For those who would rather skip the grill, Grimaldi's is rolling out its limited-time "Red, White and Barbecue" summer menu, available through September 19.

"We've got a fan favorite, which is our barbecue chicken pizza… It's summer vibes. Barbecue kind of goes along with the weather," Hector Godinez, Grimaldi's Culinary Manager, said.

The seasonal menu also includes a strawberry spinach salad, a Liberty Cooler made with watermelon syrup and blue curacao, and a celebration cheesecake with patriotic sprinkles.

From July 1 through July 5, customers can order an 18-inch cheese pizza for $17.76 — a nod to the country's 250th anniversary.

"Come in and come and get it while it's hot... get an 18-inch pizza for $17.76... just to kind of hit that 250-year anniversary for the U.S.," Godinez said.

Godinez said the deals are about more than just the holiday.

"At the end of the day, we want to be able to provide you with a nice meal here during the hot summer here in Arizona. Cool off… or just make it easy for your weekend barbecue. Times are hard, so… anything we can do to help our community and our guests," Godinez said.

These are just a few of the many holiday deals available across the Valley, whether you're shopping for groceries, hosting a backyard bash, or looking for a place to dine out.

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