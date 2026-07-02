Fourth of July deals: How to celebrate without breaking the bank

PHOENIX — Retailers are rolling out deals ahead of the Fourth of July, giving shoppers ways to celebrate without overspending — including a ready-to-go cookout meal for eight for just $5 per person.

Kimberly Sneed of Avondale, Arizona, is one shopper leaning on those deals to pull off a backyard bash for her family, including her 10-year-old son, Adrian.

"I usually have it delivered because it's a big time saver, but that's, you know, how we kind of keep it on budget and make it really easy," Sneed said.

The family is turning to Walmart, where a ready-to-go meal deal is just one click away.

"This cookout prep meal comes with hamburgers, hot dogs, beef burgers, potato chips. You've also got your fruits and vegetables, cheese, and you’ve also got your sides," Vanessa Carcich, a Walmart Store Manager in Mesa, Arizona, said.

Fireworks at Walmart start under $3. Festive apparel is also on offer, with holiday shirts for kids starting at under $11.

Target is also offering Fourth of July savings , including 40% off women's apparel, buy-one-get-one deals on grill essentials, and up to 30% off parade day gear.

"I love their sales. So I think it's great," Karla McKerley, of Phoenix, said.

Kroger is marking America's 250th anniversary with limited-edition products and discounts.

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"We have 40% off our Americana apparel," Daniella Lerma, a Kroger spokesperson in Phoenix, Arizona, said.

The limited-edition lineup includes buttered corn-flavored chips and cheeseburger-flavored chips, both under $2 a bag.

Kroger is also offering a full-size portable grill for under $70.

"That's a really great find," Lerma said.

At Ace Hardware stores, shoppers can enter to win a grill valued at $289.

"This is happening at all Aces all across the country," said Julie Buchkowski, President of Paul's Ace Hardware in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Ace Hardware's Hometown Days sales run July 3 through 5, with deals like a free citronella candle for shoppers who spend $40.

With so many deals available, shopping expert Trae Bodge of truetrae.com urges consumers to do their homework before buying.

"For these big discount weekends, you really want to compare prices across retailers.

Make sure that you're finding the best deal, and never take a price at face value. So, look to your favorite coupon site to see if there's a coupon or cash back offer that you can find," Bodge said.

For Sneed, the motivation to shop smart goes beyond saving money.

"Especially right now, I think everyone's kind of in a pinch budget-wise,” Sneed said. “So it's really important to still have a good time to celebrate these holidays, to gather with friends and family, but definitely not break the bank.”

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