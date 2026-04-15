Protesters spotlight ICE concerns outside Surprise State of the City event

SURPRISE, AZ — The City of Surprise held its annual State of the City address Tuesday night at its spring training baseball stadium, highlighting growth, water security and future development.

But outside the gates, a group of protesters made sure one topic remained front and center: a proposed ICE detention facility.

Mayor Kevin Sartor said the city is juggling several major issues, including rapid population growth and the lack of public transportation. Still, he acknowledged the community’s concerns about federal immigration operations.

“The City of Surprise is uniquely positioned just to continue to do our absolute best for our residents,” Sartor said.

Inside the stadium, residents praised the city’s presentation and its outlook for the coming year.

“I love the city. I really do,” resident Boyce Smith said.

Another attendee, Toni Garcia, said she felt the city effectively showcased its progress. “I think they did an excellent job in presenting the progress that they’ve done for the city,” she said.

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But outside, chants and signs from protesters underscored a different message. Many said they oppose the possibility of an ICE detention center operating within city limits.

“Vast numbers of Surprise residents are strongly opposed to this ICE detention center being in Surprise,” resident Jessica Grant said.

Some residents expressed frustration with what they see as limited action from city leaders.

“So many of them have just said, ‘Oh, we’re frustrated.’ Frustrated ain’t helping,” resident Tim Woollard said.

Sartor said the Department of Homeland Security has committed to capping the number of beds at 542 and keeping operations away from sensitive areas. He added that the city is in ongoing discussions with federal officials.

“We’re talking to ICE every week,” Sartor said. “Things are evolving quickly, so we’re still working on trying to get some of those things that we talked about in D.C. in a memorandum of understanding or agreement.”

Not all residents oppose the facility. Smith said he doesn’t plan to protest, even if he would prefer the center be located elsewhere.

“I probably wish it was out in the middle of the desert somewhere, but it is what it is,” he said.

The city did not announce any new decisions regarding the facility during the event.