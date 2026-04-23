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Firefighter injured while battling fire at Goodyear Harkins theater

The firefighter was taken to a hospital for precautionary measures
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Harkins fire in Goodyear
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GOODYEAR, AZ — A firefighter was injured Thursday while battling a fire at a Harkins theater.

At around noon, crews were called to a theater fire located near Bullard Avenue and McDowell Road in Goodyear.

Firefighters located a fire within the wall of one of the theaters and were able to put it out quickly.

During the process, a firefighter was injured and taken to a hospital for precautionary measures, according to fire officials. The extent of the firefighter's injury is unclear.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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