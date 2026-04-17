Riding along with Glendale police as they crack down on distracted driving

GLENDALE, AZ — A text message. A notification. A quick glance at a map. It only takes a second, but in Arizona last year, that second was deadly.

Statewide, 66 people were killed and more than 8,500 crashes were tied to distracted driving in 2024.

As April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, we're taking you to the front lines.

We rode along with the Glendale Police traffic unit as they ticketed drivers during a special enforcement campaign.

To see what they're up against and hear from officers in the car, watch our full story in the player above.