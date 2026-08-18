New Life Coaching Center 4 Kids opens in Glendale, looks to strengthen student mental health support

GLENDALE, AZ — A new life coaching center designed specifically for kids has opened in Glendale, and it wants to reach students who need support in the Glendale school districts.

Founder of Life Coaching 4 Kids Center, Michaela Hinton, says school counselors are referring struggling students to the center for continued care beyond the classroom because the services cannot start and stop at school.

The timing is significant. Glendale Elementary School District just received more than $1 million in state grant funding to place counselors across 12 of its campuses this school year.

Glendale Elementary School District Assistant Superintendent of Behavioral Health and Safety Norma Jáuregui says the funding will help create safer, more caring learning environments where every student can succeed.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more about how the center is helping students and their families across the Valley.