400-unit senior housing development approved for Glendale site that sat vacant for over a decade

GLENDALE, AZ — A massive vacant building that sat empty for more than a decade in Glendale is finally getting a second chance.

Developer Shaun Kanaka, managing partner of Nirvana Homes, recently received city approval to transform the site into a 400-unit senior housing community near Desert Diamond Casino in the West Valley.

Kanaka says his company purchased the property in 2021 for $10 million and has spent an additional $4 to $5 million over the last five years navigating the city's entitlement process. The site was originally designed for assisted living and medical offices before the previous developer went bankrupt, leaving the building vacant for roughly a decade.

The development would bring together memory care, assisted living, and active adult housing all in one place. Kanaka says the site's proximity to Banner Health Hospital, Honor Health, Westgate Entertainment District, and the upcoming VAI Resort makes it an ideal destination for seniors.

"We already have a few very seasoned senior housing operators who want to collaborate with us," Kanaka said.

If the project moves forward as senior housing, Kanaka says construction could begin as early as fall of next year, with the community ready to welcome its first residents within two to three years.

However, not everyone is convinced the project will reach the seniors who need it most. The development is expected to be market rate, not affordable housing, a distinction that concerns some local seniors.

Richard, a retired senior who spends his days at a local adult center, says many seniors on fixed incomes are already struggling to make ends meet.

"In an economy such as it is now, it's very hard, you know, just being on limited income and the price of everything going up. It's very hard," Leon said.

Leon also called on the city to do more to help seniors get to medical appointments, saying many cannot afford taxis or rely on public transportation.

Kanaka says a final decision on the project's direction is expected soon.

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