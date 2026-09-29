Driver runs from crash, found dead in canal next day

GLENDALE — A man is dead following a crash in the area of 75th Avenue and Camelback Road Sunday morning.

Police responded to the area for the report of a single-vehicle collision.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle which had collided with a utility pole and nearby building.

Witnesses say the driver of the vehicle was seen fleeing from the scene on foot and entering a nearby canal.

An extensive search was conducted, but the driver, later identified as 43-year-old Nicholas Anderson, was not located.

The following day, Phoenix Police were contacted about a dead body found in the canal in the same area.

Police say he was removed from the canal and identified as Anderson.

The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner will determine cause of death in this incident, pending a postmortem examination.