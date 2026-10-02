Blue Corn Cafe & Bakery celebrates four-year anniversary after a sudden closure in downtown Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Blue Corn Cafe & Bakery is celebrating four years in the valley with a celebration at the historic downtown Glendale location. A milestone that felt uncertain just weeks ago when the popular restaurant suddenly closed amid a legal dispute with its building owners.

In August, ABC15 reported the Glendale location shut down for about a week, leaving customers to find boarded windows and locked doors. For the four-year anniversary, the restaurant reopened its doors to a line of customers that stretched outside.

When the Glendale location first closed, building owners Roy and Chris Bryan declined an on-camera interview. They pointed to a temporary closed sign taped to the window and sent a statement saying they hoped franchise owners Kim and Solinda Sok would get the business open soon.

Now back open and marking four years, Chef Nick says the legal situation is largely behind them.

"We did have to deal with some legal issues here with this particular space, but that's been resolved as far as we're on sound legal footing. We won two court cases, and then we just have one left for a settlement," Chef Nick, owner of Blue Corn Cafe and Bakery, said.

For many in the Phoenix metro area, Blue Corn is more than just a place to eat. It is one of the few restaurants rooted in Hopi heritage, a detail that draws customers from far beyond the Valley.

Pat Johns, a customer who shares Hopi heritage with Chef Nick, drove nearly four hours from the Hopi reservation north of Flagstaff just to be there for the anniversary.

"It's a special area and place to go because a lot of our people who are in the valley now are succeeding. I'm very proud of this place," Johns said.

Chef Nick says the community's support has been there from the beginning and never wavered.

"Blue Corn is stable. We're on firm footing. We're continuing to grow. Our population and our customer base is growing day by day. We have people coming from out of state not only to visit us but wanting us to bring a Blue Corn to their area," Chef Nick said.

With the Glendale location back on solid footing, Blue Corn has expansion plans already underway. A new Avondale location is set for a soft opening Oct. 22 and a grand opening celebration on Nov. 5.

After that, Chef Nick says a space is already outlined in historic downtown Orange, California, with plans to open there next year.

Blue Corn also plans to participate in this year's Glendale Glitters. Chef Nick says the new city manager has put significant resources into the downtown event, calling the investment "phenomenal." The restaurant plans to be open in the evenings, across the street from the park, with fresh-baked goods.

"The community support here in historic downtown Glendale has been phenomenal for all four years, and we hope many more years to come," Chef Nick said.

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