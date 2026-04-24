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Man and woman found dead inside home, in believed murder-suicide in Glendale

Police say it is believed they were in a relationship in the past
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Glendale double shooting 51st Ave/Missouri
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GLENDALE, AZ — A man and woman in their 30s were found shot and killed at a mobile home park on Thursday, Glendale police say.

Officials received a call for service around 2 p.m. after a woman reported that her sister and significant other appeared to have been shot in a mobile home near 51st and Missouri avenues.

"It is believed they were in a relationship in the past, those individuals were located with gunshot wounds and both were declared deceased," said Glendale police.

Police say the relationship between the two is not specifically known at this time.

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Officials believe this to be a "murder suicide situation."

No outstanding suspects or no other homes, vehicles or property were struck by gunfire, police said.

Earlier this afternoon, a man was seriously injured after a separate shooting near State Farm Stadium.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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