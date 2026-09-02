Westpark Elementary School employee arrested after alleged Instagram threat to shoot up school

BUCKEYE, AZ — A paraprofessional at Westpark Elementary School in Buckeye was arrested after allegedly posting a school shooting threat on Instagram while on school grounds.

Sharde Booker, who works at Westpark Elementary School, is accused of interference with or disruption of an educational institution and threatening or intimidating.

On Sept. 1, 2026, court records say the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center alerted authorities to an Instagram post reported to Meta as a possible school shooting threat. The post was traced to an account associated with Booker.

The post contained a photo with the caption saying she was spit on and then threatening to shoot up the school. It was uploaded at 1:58 p.m.

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Court records say Meta provided location data showing the account was at Westpark Elementary School at approximately 2:29 p.m. — while Booker was at work.

Authorities contacted Booker and conducted a recorded interview per court documents. Booker was advised of her Miranda rights before questioning. During the interview, she allegedly admitted to making the Instagram post and acknowledged that making a statement about shooting up a school was serious.

Booker was released on her own recognizance with no bond.

ABC15 has reached out to the school district for comment, and we are waiting for a response.