Sprouts Farmers Market CEO Jack Sinclair to step down

Sprouts Farmers Market, the Phoenix-based specialty grocery chain that is about to move into its brand-new headquarters campus in north Phoenix, is making a change at the CEO position.

The company announced Tuesday that current CEO Jack Sinclair will leave the chief executive role in early 2027 and transition into the role of executive chairman of Sprouts. During Sinclair's tenure at CEO, which started in 2019, the grocery chain has seen huge growth in store count and in stock price.

Replacing Sinclair, 65, will be Nick Konat, 49, who currently serves as Sprouts’ president and chief operating officer. Konat will start as CEO on Jan. 4, 2027, which is the first day of Sprouts’ 2027 fiscal year. He will also join the board of directors.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.