Coach LaFleur takes over the Arizona Cardinals, who aim to improve in post-Kyler Murray era

GLENDALE, AZ — First-year coach Mike LaFleur is tasked with turning around the Arizona Cardinals, who have struggled in recent years.

LaFleur is known for his offensive prowess with the Los Angeles Rams and aims to innovate with quarterback Jacoby Brissett leading the team.

The Cardinals boast strong skill players, including All-Pro tight end Trey McBride and rookie running back Jeremiyah Love. However, the defense remains a concern, having allowed nearly 29 points per game last season.

Injuries have impacted the rookie class, but the team hopes to improve and surprise fans this season.

Expectations

First-year coach Mike LaFleur gets his chance to turn around the Cardinals, who have made the playoffs just once over the past decade and haven't won a playoff game since 2015.

The 39-year-old LaFleur spent the past three seasons leading the Los Angeles Rams' high-powered offense and is expected to bring some innovation to a team that's moved on from former No. 1 pick Kyler Murray and now has veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett under center.

The Cardinals do have a group of very good skill position players led by All-Pro tight end Trey McBride, receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson along with rookie Jeremiyah Love, a running back who was selected with the No. 3 overall pick out of Notre Dame. Brissett — who threw for a career-high 3,366 yards last season — hopes to have more team success this year after going 1-11 for the Cardinals in 2025 after replacing the injured Murray.

The defense is led by second-year defensive lineman Walter Nolen III, edge rusher Josh Sweat and safety Budda Baker. Sweat had a career-high 12 sacks last season.

New faces

QB Gardner Minshew, QB Carson Beck, RB Jeremiyah Love, RB Tyler Allgeier, WR Reggie Virgil, WR Kendrick Bourne, WR Devin Duvernay, G Issac Seumalo, G Chase Bisontis, T Jayden Williams, DT Roy Lopez, DT Andrew Billings, LB Jack Gibbens, LB Karson Sharar, S Andrew Wingard.

Key losses

QB Kyler Murray,

RB Michael Carter,

RB Emari Demercado,

WR Greg Dortch,

WR Zay Jones,

DL Calais Campbell,

DT Dalvin Tomlinson,

S Jalen Thompson,

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither,

OL Kelvin Beachum,

OL Jonah Williams,

DT Bilal Nichols,

G Will Hernandez

Strengths

The Cardinals should be able to score some points if their core of skill position players stays healthy.

Brissett isn't flashy but can make all the throws and is poised for the most productive season of his career.

McBride has turned into one of the NFL's best tight ends as a versatile pass catcher who is a load to bring down in the open field.

Wilson is coming off his first 1,000-yard season as a receiver and still has room to grow while Harrison has been a little up-and-down through his first two seasons but flashed big-play ability after being selected No. 4 overall in 2024.

Love could be a breakout star and he'll have help in the running backs room from veterans James Conner, Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight.

The offensive line is solid, led by left tackle Paris Johnson Jr and center Hjalte Froholdt.

Weaknesses

The Cardinals had one of the NFL's worst defensive units last season, giving up nearly 29 points per game.

Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis is back and he'll try to make improvements despite limited options. Sweat is a top-tier pass rush threat, but after that, the depth chart is mostly unremarkable.

Nolen flashed during his rookie season with two sacks but struggled to stay healthy. If he's on the field for 17 games, expect big things. Cody Simon and Mack Wilson Sr. will be the team's main linebackers while Baker — an eight-time Pro Bowl selection — remains the leader of the secondary.

Will Johnson, Denzel Burke and Garrett Williams have upside as the team's main cornerbacks.

Camp development

It's been a bumpy start for the Cardinals' rookie class, which has dealt with myriad injuries.

Second-round pick Chase Bisontis looked like an immediate contributor on the offensive line, but injured his knee in the second preseason game and is out for the season.

Fourth-round pick Kaleb Proctor is also out for the season with a knee injury. Love looked great in his first preseason action but suffered a sprained ankle and has missed substantial practice time.

The same goes for Beck, who is dealing with an injury to his ribs after completing 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and a TD in his lone preseason game.

Fantasy player to watch

The Cardinals might be the classic example of a team that doesn't have a great record but could have several fantasy-worthy offensive players. McBride, Wilson and Harrison should all put up big numbers while Brissett could be a sleeper in deep leagues.

Keep an eye on Love, who has looked NFL-ready during camp and could be one of the league's top rookies as long as his ankle injury is not serious.