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MCSO investigating deadly residential fire in Buckeye near MC-85

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BUCKEYE, AZ — Authorities are investigating a deadly fire that sparked overnight in Buckeye.

Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were notified of a residential fire in Buckeye near MC-85 and Baseline Road.

Deputies were informed that an occupant was unaccounted for.

Once the Buckeye Fire Department extinguished the fire, one person was found dead inside.

The person's cause of death and identity haven't been announced.

The MCSO Arson Investigators are continuing the investigation into what caused the fire.

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