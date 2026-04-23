12-year-old killed after being struck by vehicle near El Mirage and Lower Buckeye

AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police say a 12-year-old was killed when the child was struck by a vehicle on Friday.

Officers responded to the area of El Mirage and Lower Buckeye roads for reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was later identified as a 12-year-old child and pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police say the driver remained at the scene, and impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

It's unclear if the boy was in a crosswalk, on the sidewalk, or elsewhere near the roadway.

No arrest or citations have been issued.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.