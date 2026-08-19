Tempe homeless outreach helps homeless individuals find jobs, housing through city programs

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe's homeless outreach consists of multiple programs working as a pipeline to move vulnerable residents off the streets and into stable housing — and for some, that means a new job, too.

Victor Jackson spent nearly a year without a home after losing his job and falling behind on rent. The same day Jackson and his wife met Tempe's HOPE Team, they were placed in the city's bridge shelter.

"I love these people," Jackson said. “I want to take a picture of them, and put them on a plaque and put them on my wall.”

Sue's Espacio stands apart from traditional shelters. Individuals or families stay in private units equipped with a closet, mini fridge, and full bathroom. The shelter also has a small dog park.

The HOPE Team says more than 90% of people who stay at Sue's Espacio move on to longer-term shelter or a permanent housing solution.

"The key is really just listening to each person," Homeless Solutions Manager Jessie Wright said, “about what their unique needs are."

For Jackson, that listening led to a job placement with Tempe's waste department through the Tempe Works program. His paychecks now cover an apartment for him and his wife.

The employment initiative has helped more than 50 graduates find work. The program pairs support with accountability — participants are required to stay sheltered while they work.

"Because it makes it easier for them to be able to get up," Social Services Coordinator Beentah Coker said, “be able to have a shower, be able to get ready for work, and they have a steady place to be able to lay their head every night."