ABC15 follows up with Yes to Pets Donation Drive

TEMPE, AZ — All month long, you said "Yes to Pets," and it paid off in a big way!

Back in August, ABC15 told you about the 5th Annual Yes to Pets Donation Drive, benefiting Lost Our Home Pet Rescue in Tempe.

ABC15 viewer Kelly Bernier-Smith first told us about the drive, asking for fellow viewers to be drop-off sites for donations. Thanks to your help, they had 119 drop-off sites this year -- their most ever!

Kelly tells ABC15 they had about 2,500 pounds of dog and cat food donated -- plus toys, medication, supplies, bowls, leashes, and so much more!

"I think what it will do is help keep pets in their homes," says Kelly. "Instead of people having to figure out if they can feed their pets or their family, we'll be able to supply that."

Chris Walker, Lost Our Home's volunteer coordinator, says it makes a big impact on the shelter itself.

"It makes a huge difference," says Chris. "It's everything for us for the Fall months. It's a morale booster. It takes care of our babies. It helps us reach more pets and people in crisis."

Lost Our Home is always looking for volunteers and donations. They also have so many sweet dogs and cats looking for their forever homes. To learn more, click here.

UPDATE: Baked Potato was adopted on Saturday.