Free back-to-school supplies and clothes available to Tempe students at 3 locations

TEMPE, AZ — As Tempe students return to class Wednesday, Tempe Community Council is running Threadz Teen Clothes Closets at three high schools to provide donated clothes, school supplies, and toiletries at no cost to students.

A 2025 Credit Karma survey found 44% of surveyed parents said they planned to take on debt— and 54% reported planning to give up necessities like groceries to afford back-to-school shopping.

Zander Adams, your Tempe reporter, spoke with the Tempe Community Council about the impact of Threadz locations, as well as when and where you can find them. Watch in the video player above.