WATCH: Educators at one Mesa school are taking classwork to the barnyard

MESA, AZ — Kindergarten through eighth-grade students at Kerr Agriscience Center take an agricultural-based outlook on each core course.

The school also manages a small livestock barn behind the school, where students manage goats, turkeys and chickens.

Many students willingly give up their recesses and free periods to work with the animals, as they learn skills that could apply toward a future career.

The state of Arizona has awarded the Kerr Center with an A+ status, thanks to students’ high test scores.

ABC15's Sean McDowell learns what the program means to the students. Watch the full report in the player above.