Mesa Temple renovation awarded national architectural award for Easter

MESA, AZ — The historic Mesa Temple received unexpected recognition over Easter weekend, winning the 2026 Faith and Form International Award for Religious Architecture and Art for a renovation completed in 2021, church leaders and local officials said.

GSBS Architects said the award honored improvements to the temple’s interior and exterior that, among other benefits, made the annual Easter pageant easier to view at sunset. The temple, one of six Latter-day Saints temples in Arizona, reopened this year after being closed for about 18 months for the renovation.

“The award was a surprise to us,” said Candice Copple, speaking for LDS leadership in Arizona. “It’s not something we would seek, but certainly we’re honored the beauty was recognized and the hard work that so many people put into restoring this building for the community.”

Because the Mesa Temple is open only to church members, the church shared photographs of the restored sanctuary and grounds with ABC15. Neighbors and nearby businesses welcomed the recognition, calling the temple a local landmark.

“It’s hard to miss,” said Marco Meraz, who owns Republica Empanada, two blocks from the temple. “It will get your attention even when there’s nothing going on.” Meraz said the eatery is typically busy during the Easter pageant, when patrons sometimes arrive hours early and bring boxed dinners to enjoy before the show. “It’s very much an iconic building in Mesa,” he said.

The Easter pageant, staged outside the temple, continues through Saturday night. Next year will mark the temple’s 100th anniversary; it originally opened in 1927. Church officials said special plans are being prepared for the centennial but have not been announced.

Judges for the Faith and Form award highlighted the renovation’s careful restoration of architectural details and the ways the improvements enhance public events tied to the temple. The accolade is awarded to projects that blend aesthetics with community and liturgical function, organizers said.

The Mesa Temple’s recent spotlight follows several local initiatives by the church and the community to emphasize historic preservation and civic engagement in the Salt River Valley. Church leaders said the award affirms those efforts and the contribution of volunteers, craftsmen and congregation members who supported the restoration.

You can see more details concerning the Mesa Temple Easter pageant here.