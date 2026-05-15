US 60 reopens after temporary closure near Alma School Road due to vehicle fire

MESA, AZ — Westbound US 60 was shut down near Alma School Road after a vehicle fire during Friday morning's rush hour.

Watch video from the scene in the player below:

Video from the scene showed a pickup truck on the Alma School off-ramp engulfed in flames after 7 a.m.

ADOT

Shortly after, emergency crews blocked all lanes of the freeway, leading to a lengthy traffic backup.

Check current traffic conditions here.

There is a large response of fire trucks, ambulances, and law enforcement vehicles, but it's unclear whether there were any injuries.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.