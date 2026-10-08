Mesa ranked 19th in the nation where Hispanic-owned businesses are thriving, WalletHub says

MESA, AZ — Mesa, Arizona, ranks 19th out of more than 180 U.S. cities where Hispanic-owned businesses are thriving, according to WalletHub.

The ranking highlights a growing Latino entrepreneurial presence in Arizona's third-largest city, where 1 in every 4 new businesses is Latino-owned.

Mesa's Latino population is also growing. The latest U.S. Census data shows nearly 27% of Mesa's residents come from a Hispanic background. In west Mesa, that figure climbs to more than one-third of the population.

Lorena Austin helps manage Casa Copal, a funky collective of Native art and yoga classes. Austin says the deep roots Latino families have in Mesa are fueling investment and business growth.

"You have old families that are growing up, and these kids are growing up and wanting to invest in their community. They're wanting to build spaces for the world they grew up in," Austin said.

Many point to 2015, when Valley Metro trains began running through downtown Mesa, as a big boost for business in the area.

Melvin Garcia and Oscar Bravo started Assorted Garments as an online vintage clothing store before taking it to a physical location two years ago. They praise Mesa city leaders who have helped attract, train and foster new businesses.

"It's how can I make their first interaction, their first time coming here, help me make them feel welcome. That's more important than seeing the money side of it," Garcia said.

However, some are not convinced by WalletHub's report. Frankie Jo Rios leads the East Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, representing close to 200 businesses. Rios is not convinced the report takes the national economy into consideration, and she believes rising prices keep businesses from reaching their potential.

"I can take it with a grain of salt," Rios said.

"A lot of the time, our Latino community, they're very resilient. They're hard workers. That takes into account a lot of things. That's why I think they're survivors. They're still here," Rios said.

Rios says businesses and economic developers are working hard to keep the momentum going. Garcia told me he imagines a day when he and Bravo would operate multiple locations, having gotten their start in the East Valley.

WalletHub ranks Pembroke Pines, Florida, at the top of its list.

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