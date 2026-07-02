Mesa police target red-light runners after deadly crash

MESA, AZ — A deadly collision at the intersection of Recker and Main in Mesa on Friday morning left one woman dead and police urging renewed caution at city intersections.

According to Mesa police, 79-year-old Karen Kae was killed when a truck driven by Caesar Miguel Zalava-Soso, who investigators say was under the influence, ran a red light and struck her car from behind. Zalava-Soso is now facing a manslaughter charge.

Mesa Police Det. Robert Katz said the department is intensifying enforcement against red-light runners and other aggressive drivers.

Over the past three months, officers have issued more than 100 additional citations and warnings compared to the same period last year, not including tickets generated by red-light and speed cameras.

Neighbors described the aftermath of Friday's crash as “horrific,” with the victim's car reportedly cut in half by the impact.

Police say intersections like Recker and Main are especially dangerous — and with the July Fourth holiday approaching, enforcement will remain a top priority to deter reckless driving and prevent further tragedies.

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