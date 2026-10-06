Maricopa County rules Eric Baker's death a homicide, six months after he died in Mesa police custody

MESA, AZ — The Maricopa County medical examiner ruled the death of 52-year-old Eric Baker a homicide on Friday, six months after he died in police custody in Mesa.

A homicide ruling means another person caused his death. It does not mean a crime was committed.

Baker's family has filed a $2 million notice of claim against the Mesa Police Department.

Baker died on the evening of April 4 after Mesa police officers stopped him for riding a bike without a headlight. Officers learned he had outstanding warrants for lesser offenses. Police say he tried to run.

A neighbor shared extremely graphic video with ABC15 showing three officers holding Baker down on April 4. Police say a Taser was also used.

Sunday marked six months since Baker's death.

Terica Downing is the mother of one of Baker's daughters. She said the family lives about a mile from the spot where he was arrested.

"His daughters were his life. There's nothing he wouldn't have done for them." Downing said.

Downing and Baker's daughter, Charlee, say they are ready for a resolution in this case.

"It's not about the money. There's no price you can put on that [sobs] but just some kind of justice." Downing said.

"There's only so much I can do as his daughter, but I will keep fighting for what is right, and that's getting justice for what is right." Charlee Baker said.

The Maricopa County Prosecutor's Office told ABC15 a review of the case is expected soon, now that the medical examiner's work is complete.

Attorney Benjamin Taylor says he and the family await evidence and the examiner's findings.

"In the justice system, you can either get justice by criminally charging these officers or civilly by bringing a lawsuit. That's why we have to bring a lawsuit, in order to get justice for the family." Taylor said.

Taylor says the family filed the notice of claim to jump-start the case. Mesa PD issued a statement late Monday.

"Due to pending litigation, Mesa PD cannot comment or provide further details at this time. We must respect the legal process and allow it to move forward through the proper channels." Mesa PD said.

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