Maricopa County measles cases rise to 13 as health officials identify new exposure sites

MESA, AZ — Three new measles cases have been confirmed in Maricopa County, bringing the 2026 total to 13.

On Wednesday, health officials announced several new cases and said they show no travel history or known source of exposure, suggesting local transmission.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health said the cases are connected and were likely contracted within the county.

Previously, multiple exposure cases were identified in the Queen Creek and Mesa areas.

Public exposure sites

Health officials have identified the following newly announced public exposure sites as of May 6, 2026.

People who visited these locations during the listed dates and times may have been exposed to measles. The measles virus can survive in the air for up to 2 hours, and the listed exposure times account for that extended period.

Location Date Time Watch for symptoms through The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10725 E. Point Twenty-Two Blvd., Mesa, AZ 85212 Sunday, April 19 11:00 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 10 AZ Athletic Grounds Building A, 6321 S. Ellsworth Rd., Mesa, AZ 85212 Thursday, April 23 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. Thursday, May 14 Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, 5022 S. Power Rd. #108, Mesa, AZ 85212 Saturday, April 25 6:45 p.m.–9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16 Fry's Food Store, 2724 S. Signal Butte Rd., Mesa, AZ 85209 Tuesday, April 28 12:45 p.m.–3:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 19 V's Barbershop, 9317 E. Ray Rd. #106, Mesa, AZ 85212 Tuesday, April 28 2:00 p.m.–4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19 Target, 5110 S. Power Rd., Mesa, AZ 85212 Wednesday, April 29 3:00 p.m.–5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 Boba CuCue Bubble Tea House, 5229 S. Power Rd. #101, Mesa, AZ 85212 Wednesday, April 29 3:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 Chili's Grill & Bar, 5016 S. Power Rd., Mesa, AZ 85212 Wednesday, April 29 5:15 p.m.–8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 Chick-fil-A, 4908 S. Power Rd., Mesa, AZ 85212 Wednesday, April 29 5:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 Chick-fil-A, 4908 S. Power Rd., Mesa, AZ 85212 Thursday, April 30 5:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21 In-N-Out Burger, 1650 S. Stapley Dr., Mesa, AZ 85204 Sunday, May 3 3:30 p.m.–5:45 p.m. Sunday, May 24

Health officials advise anyone at these locations during the listed times to check their vaccination status. People who have not had measles or received the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine may not be protected and should talk with a healthcare provider.

SYMPTOMS

Symptoms typically appear seven to 12 days after exposure but may take up to 21 days. Symptoms include a high fever over 101 degrees, red and watery eyes, cough, runny nose, and a red, raised, and blotchy rash. The rash usually begins on the face at the hairline and moves down the body.

If symptoms develop, individuals should stay at home and call a healthcare provider to seek medical care and testing. Patients should call ahead to report possible measles exposure to avoid exposing others.

Residents can check their immunization records through the Arizona Department of Health Services or contact the MCDPH CARES Team for assistance.

For more information on measles, click here.